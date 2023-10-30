Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ananya Panday turns 25: Bhavna Panday posts cute video of her 'little drama queen' [WATCH]

    Actress Ananya Panday turns 25, with her mother sharing a cute childhood video on Instagram. She and Aditya Roy Kapur seen leaving for a birthday vacation. Ananya is known for her roles in Bollywood, including 'Dream Girl 2' and upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 9:47 AM IST

    Today, on October 30, Ananya Panday, one of the most beloved actresses in the film industry, celebrates her 25th birthday. The talented actress, known for her work in Bollywood, is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and entrepreneur Bhavana Pandey. As a prelude to her birthday, Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey, took to Instagram to share an endearing childhood video of the actress, which has been making waves on social media.

    In the heartwarming video, a young Ananya can be seen striking adorable poses, capturing the essence of her early years. Bhavana Pandey, in her Instagram post, expressed her love for her daughter with the caption, "My little drama queen's birthday tomorrow !!!! Love you toooooo much !!!"

    Ananya Panday, who enjoys a substantial fan following on social media, has also reacted to her mother's heartfelt post, showing her appreciation for the love and warm wishes she has received from her family and well-wishers.

    On the eve of her 25th birthday, Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, a prominent Bollywood actor. The duo seemed to be embarking on a vacation together to celebrate this special occasion. Aditya was casually dressed in a gray T-shirt and black denims, with a stack of books in hand. In contrast, Ananya looked effortlessly chic in a pink backless top paired with denim, sporting a natural no-makeup look and her hair neatly tied in a bun. The actress warmly greeted paparazzi with a radiant smile before their departure.

    Ananya Panday's most recent project was her appearance in "Dream Girl 2," alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, the film garnered attention and acclaim. Looking ahead, Ananya is set to star in "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," a highly anticipated film featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, among other talented actors. Her ever-growing success and charm continue to make her a significant presence in the Indian film industry, and her 25th birthday marks another milestone in her exciting career.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 9:52 AM IST
