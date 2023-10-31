Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ananya Panday shares glimpses of her birthday at Maldives; unseen video of her dancing to Kajra re goes viral

    Ananya Panday celebrated her 25th birthday at Maldives with her rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur. Wishes poured in from friends and family while influencer Orry shared a video of her dancing to 'Kajre re' at the wrap up party of 'Call me Bae'

    Ananya Panday celebrated her 25th birthday in the picturesque Maldives, and her rumored beau, Aditya Roy Kapur, was by her side, adding an element of romance to the special occasion. Warm wishes poured in from Bollywood celebrities and fans, making it a memorable day for the Dream Girl 2 actress. Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, joined the chorus to extend his heartfelt birthday greetings to the young star.

    Orry took to his Instagram stories to celebrate Ananya's birthday, sharing multiple posts dedicated to the actress. Among the highlights was an unseen video that showcased Ananya Panday in her element, dancing energetically to the iconic Bollywood song "Kajra Re" from the movie "Bunty aur Babli." Originally performed by the legendary trio of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya's performance was a delightful tribute to this Bollywood classic. The video was filmed at the Call Me Bae wrap-up bash, a recent event held in Mumbai.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In the video, Ananya Panday looked radiant in a strappy red and black floral bodycon dress that perfectly accentuated her stylish and chic appearance. With her hair gracefully left open and minimal makeup, she exuded a captivating aura as she danced the night away.

    Orry also treated his followers to more glimpses of the event by posting pictures that captured candid moments. These images showcased Ananya striking poses with Orry himself and Collin D'Cunha, further emphasizing the joyous atmosphere of the celebration.

    In the spirit of sharing the joy, Ananya Panday took to her own Instagram to provide her fans with a peek into her Maldives birthday celebration. The post exuded gratitude, happiness, and a touch of mystique, creating a sense of connection with her well-wishers.

     

    On the professional front, Ananya Panday has been making waves with her recent role in "Dream Girl 2," where she portrayed the character of Pari Srivastav. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, the film achieved significant success at the box office. Looking ahead, Ananya has an exciting project on the horizon with "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan." She also has "Call Me Bae" in her kitty, promising a slew of compelling roles that will keep her fans eagerly anticipating her next big screen appearances.

