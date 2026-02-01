Ananya Panday shared glimpses from her visit to the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, her first. The actor, recently seen with an arm sling, is also preparing for the second season of her hit series 'Call Me Bae' after its 2024 debut.

Ananya Panday Visits Trimbakeshwar Temple

Actor Ananya Panday on Tuesday visited the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, describing it as her "first Jyotirlinga" and sharing glimpses of the visit with her fans on Instagram. The actor wrote, "Har Har Mahadev... my first Jyotirlinga, the beginning of the best journey." https://www.instagram.com/p/DUSpTsMiGaX/?img_index=1

Shares Health Update Amid Visit

Recently, Ananya had also shared updates about her health, appearing in an arm sling. In the Instagram post, she was seen wearing a cosy oversized grey hoodie with matching bottoms, standing casually in a vanity area. Her sling indicated a possible arm or shoulder injury. Even in pain, her humour shines through, as she cheekily captioned the post, '2026 mein nazar lag gayi."

On The Professional Front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the second season of her hit series 'Call Me Bae'. The first season, which was released in 2024, revolves around the life of Bella Chowdhary a.k.a Bae (Ananya Panday) and chronicles her journey as she goes from being a heiress to a hustler. The series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles. It is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra are Executive Producers. (ANI)