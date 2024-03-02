Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding festivities: Bride-to-be wears gown worn by Blake Lively at Met Gala 2022

    Radhika Merchant dazzled at her cocktail party on March 1, 2024, in a pink-hued off-the-shoulder Versace dress which was worn by American actress Blake Lively at the Met Gala 2022.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremonies are in full swing in Gujarat. For the uninitiated, the passionately in love couple is due to marry in July 2024 and ahead of that, the Ambani and Merchant families staged a big three-day event for the soon-to-be-married pair. The pictures from the cocktail party have circulated widely on the internet. Talking about the bride-to-be's exquisite cocktail night ensemble, which is just drool-worthy was worn by American actress Blake Lively at Met Gala in 2022. 

    Radhika Merchant's gown 

    Radhika Merchant dazzled at her cocktail party on March 1, 2024, in a pink-hued off-the-shoulder Versace dress. The handcrafted couture dress is embellished with bright colors throughout and has lacy trimming at the waist. American actress Blake Lively wore the same costume to the Met Gala in 2022. However, when Blake co-chaired the Met Gala, she wore identical gloves and affixed a large trail to her gown, which Radhika avoided for her cocktail night.

    Also read: WATCH: Rihanna takes center stage, performs at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchants pre-wedding festivities

    Radhika Merchant's accessories 

    Anant Ambani's fiance accessorized her handmade Versace dress with diamond jewelry. She chose a distinctive necklace with yellow stones, a slim bracelet, and heart-shaped earrings. Radhika also chose glam makeup, which included flushed and accentuated cheeks, glossy nude lipstick, glittering eyeshadow, thin strokes of eyeliner, and defined brows. Her side-parted open tresses, which included a few strands of gentle curls, gave charm to her entire look.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
