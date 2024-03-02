Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Rihanna takes center stage, performs at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchants pre-wedding festivities

    Rihanna was spotted singing some of her biggest songs such as 'Rude Boy', 'Pour it Up', 'Diamonds', 'Wild Things', and so on.

    WATCH: Rihanna takes center stage, performs at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchants pre-wedding festivities RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 9:08 AM IST

    Rihanna wowed the crowd in India on Friday night with her incredible performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities which is currently the buzz of the internet. Despite the luxurious backdrop and elaborate celebrations, Rihanna's performance ignited the evening, stunning the audience with her chart-topping anthems and commanding stage presence. 

    Rihanna performs in India

    Jamnagar witnessed an exhilarating sight when worldwide music sensation Rihanna took center stage at Anant Ambani (youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani) and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding celebration, transforming the event into an unforgettable RiRi performance in India. The Barbadian artist was spotted singing some of her biggest singles, such as 'Rude Boy', 'Pour it Up', 'Diamonds', 'Wild Things', and so on.

    Also read: WATCH: Nita Ambani talks about her roots in Jamnagar, discloses two wishes for son Anant's wedding

    Rihanna's performance highlights

    Rihanna chatted with important guests at Mukesh Ambani's son's pre-wedding festivities, dressed in a brilliant green bodycon suit and a glittering gown.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

    During her on-stage remarks, the 'Wild Things' singer thanked the Ambani family. She said, "Thanks to the Ambani family, I am here tonight... In celebration of Anant and Radhika's wedding... Thank you for having me here. May God bless your union. I wish you the best. Congratulations."

    How much did Rihanna charge for her performance?

    It is said that the famous singer requested more than 50 crore rupees for her event. On February 29, she arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with her entourage and a large 12-foot suitcase. Beyoncé performed during the 2018 wedding of Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's daughter.

    Among the noteworthy American attendees at the pre-wedding events were Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. Bill Gates, Hilary Clinton, former BP CEO Bob Dudley, Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, Sundar Pichai, and Bob Iger were also in attendance.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 9:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yash opens up about viral picture of him with wife Radhika Pandit buying Ice candy from local Shop NIR

    Yash opens up about viral picture of him with wife Radhika Pandit buying Ice candy from local Shop

    Producer Ke Saath Sona Padega', says Ankita Lokhande while talking about her casting couch experience RBA

    'Producer Ke Saath Sona Padega', says Ankita Lokhande while talking about her casting couch experience

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding details: Is Ambanis-Merchant spending Rs 1000cr on THIS marriage? Read details RBA

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding details: Is Ambanis-Merchant spending Rs 1000cr on THIS marriage?

    Triptii Dimri reveals her parents had 'taken aback' after watching intimate scenes in 'Animal' RKK

    Triptii Dimri reveals her parents had 'taken aback' after watching intimate scenes in 'Animal'

    Did Rihanna lose her luggage at Jamnagar airport as she arrived for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding? Read this RBA

    Did Rihanna lose her luggage at Jamnagar airport as she arrived for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding?

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Second-year veterinary student subjected to brutal ragging by SFI leaders before death, says police

    Kerala: Second-year veterinary student subjected to brutal ragging before death, says police

    Kerala news live 2 march 2024 major highlights development rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Police issues lookout notice for 4 accused in veterinary student's death case in Wayanad

    Baywatch to Fast & Furious-7 best movies of Dwayne Johnson RBA EAI

    Baywatch to Fast & Furious-7 best movies of Dwayne Johnson

    Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: 6 best movies of the actor RKK EAI

    Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: 6 best movies of the actor

    Numerology Prediction for March 2, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 2, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon