WATCH: Rihanna takes center stage, performs at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchants pre-wedding festivities

Rihanna wowed the crowd in India on Friday night with her incredible performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities which is currently the buzz of the internet. Despite the luxurious backdrop and elaborate celebrations, Rihanna's performance ignited the evening, stunning the audience with her chart-topping anthems and commanding stage presence.

Rihanna performs in India

Jamnagar witnessed an exhilarating sight when worldwide music sensation Rihanna took center stage at Anant Ambani (youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani) and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding celebration, transforming the event into an unforgettable RiRi performance in India. The Barbadian artist was spotted singing some of her biggest singles, such as 'Rude Boy', 'Pour it Up', 'Diamonds', 'Wild Things', and so on.

Rihanna's performance highlights

Rihanna chatted with important guests at Mukesh Ambani's son's pre-wedding festivities, dressed in a brilliant green bodycon suit and a glittering gown.

During her on-stage remarks, the 'Wild Things' singer thanked the Ambani family. She said, "Thanks to the Ambani family, I am here tonight... In celebration of Anant and Radhika's wedding... Thank you for having me here. May God bless your union. I wish you the best. Congratulations."

How much did Rihanna charge for her performance?

It is said that the famous singer requested more than 50 crore rupees for her event. On February 29, she arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with her entourage and a large 12-foot suitcase. Beyoncé performed during the 2018 wedding of Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's daughter.

Among the noteworthy American attendees at the pre-wedding events were Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. Bill Gates, Hilary Clinton, former BP CEO Bob Dudley, Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, Sundar Pichai, and Bob Iger were also in attendance.