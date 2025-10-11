Digital influencer Priyanka Mehta’s social media video of a chance encounter with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Switzerland went viral

Digital influencer Priyanka Mehta recently shared an unexpected encounter with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Switzerland, creating a buzz on social media. In her short video, Mehta showcased a photograph of herself and her husband posing with the Ambani couple. She described the moment as “getting rich vibes” and introduced the clip by hinting at the surprise meeting with the wealthy duo. The video featured Anant Ambani standing by the roadside holding Radhika Merchant’s hand, accompanied by a text overlay highlighting the casual nature of meeting some of the richest people on the planet.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The clip concluded with a photograph capturing the Mehtas alongside Anant and Radhika. Within hours of posting, the video went viral, amassing over a million views and generating excitement among followers.

Fans Go Gaga

Fans expressed admiration for the couple and the moment. Many commented on the cuteness of Anant and Radhika, the charm of the photograph, and the luxurious aura surrounding the encounter. Several viewers also expressed envy and wished the Mehtas good fortune for the unexpected meeting.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant frequently make headlines for their grand public appearances. Their recent Ganpati farewell celebration at Antilia attracted significant attention for its vibrant visuals and festive atmosphere. The colorful procession included family, friends, and staff accompanying a decorated vehicle carrying the idol of “Antilia Cha Raja.”

A playful highlight from the event went viral, showing Radhika tossing marigold petals at Anant, who attempted to reciprocate. The gesture was briefly interrupted by her vigilant bodyguard, leaving viewers amused and charmed by the couple’s light-hearted interaction.

The couple’s journey into the public eye began years ago when they were childhood friends. They first drew widespread attention in 2018 when a photograph of them together went viral. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant later married on 12 July 2024 in a grand ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex, solidifying their status as one of India’s most talked-about celebrity couples.