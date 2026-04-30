Amrita Rao celebrated the anniversary of 'Main Hoon Na', calling director Farah Khan her 'Jhansi Ki Rani' and 'ahead of her time'. The actor shared a video, reflecting on her character Sanju and the film's 'cult' status.

Actor Amrita Rao drops 'loudest shoutout' to Farah Khan

Actor Amrita Rao has dropped the loudest shoutout to her "Jhansi Ki Rani" director Farah Khan, celebrating their 2004 collaboration, 'Main Hoon Na'. Amrita curated a video carousel featuring her scenes from 'Main Hoon Na', further penning down her thoughts on the film's anniversary.

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"MAIN HOON NA Anniversary Today. One more "Cult " film in my Kitty That seems to grow only bigger with time. Farah Khan my Jhansi ki Rani Director all I can say is SHE IS FAAAR'ah Ahead Of Her Time!!" the actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@amrita_rao_insta)

Reflecting on a 'Cult' Classic

Amrita reflected on her character as Sanjana aka Sanju and added, "Be the costumes, the hairstyles, envisioning the One take song Chale Jaise Hawayen, and all the songs of Main Hoon Na..really they don't make them anymore!! They don't make them anymore!"

Describing the film a part of many people's growing up years, Amrita continued, "The humour, the scenes, characters like Percy, the Spitting Professor in Satish Shah Ji, Bindu ji playing the teacher flirting with Major Ram! Main Hoon Na will always be Main Hoon Na a film that we all grew up watching that holds the special place in our heart."

Fans couldn't help but share their responses in the comments, with many calling 'Main Hoon Na' a favourite among 90s kids.

About 'Main Hoon Na'

Farah Khan's directorial debut 'Main Hoon Na' has clocked 22 years of its release. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles, the film has attained a growing fanbase over the years.

Set against a backdrop of Indo-Pak peace efforts, the film follows Major Ram Sharma (Shah Rukh Khan), who is assigned a dual mission to protect Amrita Rao and reunite with his estranged half-brother Lakshman (Zayed Khan). Disguised as a college student, Ram is seen navigating campus life while exploring new bonds, all while racing to stop the vengeful Raghavan (Suniel Shetty).