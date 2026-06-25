Amrita Rao marks 22 years of her film 'Deewaar' by sharing a special video. She recalls feeling like a 'little girl' among legends and shares a sweet memory involving Amitabh Bachchan praising her work in 'Vivah' and later acting with her.

Actor Amrita Rao is celebrating 22 years of her film 'Deewaar - Let's Bring Our Heroes Home', sharing a special memory attached to it. In an Instagram post, Amrita shared a special video featuring various clips from the film. Actor Akshaye Khanna could also be seen sharing the frame with her.

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"DEEWAR - Let's Bring Our Heroes Home Anniversary today. So when you beautiful and memories office little girl who was thrown in the ocean of Big fishes. LEGENDS," Amrita wrote. View this post on Instagram Further in the caption, the actor recalled a "sweet memory" with her 'Deewaar' co-star Amitabh Bachchan, when the 'Piku' star attended the screening of 'Vivah'.

Amrita Rao's 'sweet memory' with Amitabh Bachchan

"A sweet memory - Mr Bachchan came out of the screening of Vivah in the Rajshri office. As he praised my work, he reminded me that we were a part of this film, Deewar but we did not have any working scenes together. Cut To - a few years later in Satyagraha I played his daughter-in-law and guess what ALL Our Scenes were together from the Start to end. Glorious memories," she added.

About 'Deewaar'

Released in 2004, 'Deewaar' featured actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Kay Kay Menon in key roles. The film follows the story of a group of Indian POWs (Prisoners of War), who rebel against the Pakistani army and try to escape from their captivity during the India-Pakistan war in 1971.

On the work front

On the work front for Amrita Rao, she was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer 'Jolly LLB 3'. She was also a part of the first 'Jolly LLB' film that came out in 2013. (ANI)