Vaishak, a friend of Kannada actress Krishi Thapanda, died by suicide at her Bengaluru residence. He had been previously arrested for extortion and was reportedly in distress. He called the actress before taking the extreme step.

Vaishak, a close friend of renowned Kannada film actress Krishi Thapanda, has died by suicide at her apartment, according to recent media reports. The incident took place inside the actress's flat located in Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) in Bengaluru.

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Victim's Troubled Past and Police Probe

As confirmed by DCP West Bengaluru, Yatish N, no suicide note was found at the scene during the initial investigation. Vaishak had previously been arrested and jailed for sending a threatening courier to businessman Aravind Reddy to extort crores of rupees. Following the arrest, Vaishak was reportedly experiencing severe distress, felt isolated, and was facing significant financial challenges.

Actress Alerted During Final Call

Reports further reveal that Vaishak had called Krishi Thapanda shortly before the incident. On Wednesday night, Vaishak was at the actress's residence while she was away for shooting. During a phone call with her, he expressed his intent to end his life. Krishi immediately alerted his family members, but by the time the situation was discovered, he had succumbed by hanging himself.

His body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the RR Nagar police station, and further investigation is underway.