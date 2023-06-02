Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's HOT chemistry on ‘Dhadak Jala Chhatiya’ goes VIRAL

Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Nirahua and Amrapali are seen dancing passionately and energetically while setting the screen on fire. In a pink saree, Amrapali looks lovely, and her dancing is captivating the crowd.

Two of the most well-known actors in Bhojpuri cinema, Nirahua and Amrapali, are renowned for their sultry on-screen chemistry. Their songs and videos are eagerly awaited by fans who can’t get enough of their amorous performances.

Their “Dhadak Jala Chhatiya” song-based bedroom romance video recently went viral on social media. In the video, Nirahua and Amrapali can be seen dancing passionately and energetically while setting the screen on fire.

In a pink saree, Amrapali looks lovely, and her dancing is captivating the crowd.





They look sizzling together in the song and make it worth watching with their fantastic performance of the song. Fans love the chemistry, and they compliment Amrapali on her talent, beauty, and on-screen performances.

She is regarded as one of the most talented actors in the Bhojpuri business and has received numerous honours for her contributions.