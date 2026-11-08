Sugi Parivar hosted a vibrant 'Diwali Pahat' musical programme in Dadar, Mumbai, on Naraka Chaturdashi. The event featured performances by Rahul Deshpande, Prajakta Shukre, and poetry by Abhi Munde, celebrating the festival with cultural art.

Sugi Parivar Organises Diwali Pahat in Mumbai

Celebrating the festive spirit of Diwali through music and poetry, Sugi Parivar organised a special musical programme titled 'Diwali Pahat' at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, behind Scout Hall in Dadar (West), Mumbai, on the occasion of Naraka Chaturdashi. The programme featured renowned anchor Sankarshan Karhade and acclaimed singer Rahul Deshpande, who entertained music lovers with their performances. Singer Prajakta Shukre joined Deshpande as a co-singer, adding to the musical celebrations organised on the auspicious occasion.

Karhade hosted the special programme, bringing together the various performances and artists for the festive gathering. Deshpande, known for his musical performances, was among the key attractions of the event, while Shukre accompanied him in the singing segment. A poetry recital by Abhi Munde was another special attraction of the programme. The recital added a literary dimension to the musical gathering, offering audiences an opportunity to enjoy poetry alongside the musical performances.

Significance of the Event

The event was organised as part of the Diwali celebrations, with the programme bringing together music, poetry and cultural expression on Naraka Chaturdashi. The participation of established performers from the fields of music, anchoring and poetry made the gathering a special cultural feature of the festive occasion. The programme also reflected the tradition of celebrating festivals through cultural activities and community gatherings, providing music lovers an opportunity to come together and enjoy live performances.

Understanding Naraka Chaturdashi

Naraka Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali or Narak Chaudas, is observed on the 14th day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna and Satyabhama defeated the demon Narakasura on this day, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Diwali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated across India with prayers, traditional rituals, decorations, music and cultural programmes.

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