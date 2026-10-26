Rasha Thadani shared a heartfelt tribute for her mother, Raveena Tandon, on her birthday, featuring throwback photos and praising the veteran actress's iconic 90s style while updating fans on her own upcoming film projects.

Rasha Thadani's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Rasha Thadani is showering all the love on her “actual best friend” – her mother, the ‘Ravishing’ Raveena Tandon. Celebrating her mother’s birthday, Rasha shared a carousel of pictures with Raveena, capturing the mother-daughter’s adorable bond. “Happy birthday to my actual bestfriend. Love u mamaaaa,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasha Thadani (@rashathadani) Rasha also included an old childhood photo of herself, where a younger Raveena Tandon could be seen holding her up for the picture. Reacting to the post, the ‘Mohra’ star commented, “Awwwieeeeeee cookkkiiieeee . I love you.”

Raveena Tandon's Iconic Legacy

National award-winning actress Raveena Tandon has had a remarkable journey in Indian cinema. From a 90s superstar known for her screen presence and iconic dance numbers to a critically acclaimed performer across films and OTT, she continues to redefine versatility over three decades. Some of her most iconic roles were in films ‘Mohra’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Dilwale’, Daman’, ‘Dulhe Raja’, and ‘Anari No. 1 ’, among others.

Rasha Thadani's Career and Style Inspiration

Meanwhile, on the film front for Rasha, she will next be seen in 'Laikey Laikaa', co-starring Abhay Verma and directed by Saurabh Gupta. The film has completed shooting, and a theatrical release date is yet to be confirmed by the makers. At a recent event, Rasha revealed how her mother has been her fashion inspiration. “I think I am actually very inspired by all the looks that my mom has from the 90s. I think 90s fashion is unbeatable and whether it is about the sunglasses or the hair, the messy waves and the high ponytails, I think I take inspiration from all of that. So I think it is more of... you know, looking up to them than pressure,” she told ANI. Raveena Tandon has long been recognised for her fashion choices, with her style journey spanning the glamour of 1990s Bollywood and contemporary fashion.