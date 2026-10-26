Hyderabad police have filed a case against seven social media accounts for harassing Vijay Deverakonda and his family following backlash over his interview with wife Rashmika Mandanna on Koffee with Karan, prompting the couple to hit back.

Police Action Against Online Harassment

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 26 (ANI): Amid the growing controversy surrounding star couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s appearance on ‘Koffee with Karan’, the Gachibowli police have registered a case against seven social media accounts following a complaint from Deverakonda’s team alleging online harassment, circulation of objectionable content and defamatory posts targeting the actor and his family members.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complaint was filed on October 5, 2026, by P. Nishanth, 36, who works as the actor’s social media manager. Nishanth alleged that certain accounts on X, formerly Twitter, had been repeatedly posting, circulating and reposting morphed and manipulated photographs, threatening content, vulgar and abusive comments, and defamatory statements against the actor. The complaint further alleged that the accounts had targeted Vijay Deverakonda’s family members and relatives with obscene and humiliating references concerning their personal and family matters. These posts allegedly caused mental distress and harmed their reputation and dignity.

Nishanth stated in his complaint that he had preserved screenshots, post URLs, photographs, videos and other digital evidence relating to the alleged online harassment and submitted details of the material to the police. Based on the complaint, Gachibowli police registered a case in Crime No. 1792/2026 under Sections 351(2), 352, 356(1) and 294(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. The investigation has been entrusted to DI Naresh. Confirming the development, a police official said, “Ten days ago we received a written complaint from actor Vijay Deverakonda's team. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter.”

Couple's Team Files Formal Complaint

The case comes amid controversy surrounding Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s appearance on ‘Koffee with Karan’, which triggered online discussions and trolling on social media. In connection to the same, the couple’s team have filed a formal complaint with the Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities, seeking an impartial investigation into specific online content targeting them. The complaint identifies online publications and digital material across social media platforms, including alleged false narratives, fabricated content, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and targeted online harassment.

Relevant links and supporting evidence have been submitted for examination by the authorities. The couple's team hopes "the matter will be investigated in accordance with the law and that the deliberate creation and circulation of misleading narratives, including any coordinated or paid campaigns established through evidence, will be addressed appropriately." "Every identified instance of publishing, reposting or amplifying potentially unlawful content may be examined on its own merits. Appropriate legal remedies will be pursued wherever warranted, in accordance with due process," read a statement by Vijay's team. However, an official confirmation from the police regarding the matter is still awaited.

Public Response from the Couple

Earlier, on Monday afternoon, both Rashmika and Vijay took to their respective Instagram accounts to call out the trolls. "My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right. For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If it's me and her against the world - so be it. Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go fuck themselves," Vijay's post read.

Rashmika took to Instagram to respond to the ongoing controversy. “My lil’ 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju. I generally don’t address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions. Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at. Somewhere along the way, the whole point got lost. Maybe it didn’t fit your lens. Maybe some of you simply don’t want to see it. I’m writing this because I want to protect the people who believe in love, and I hope everyone gets to find their own version of it,” she posted.

Rashmika also opened up about how Vijay has always been by her side through thick and thin. “When I snap a bone, you aren’t there. He is. When my stomach hurts every month, you aren’t there. He is. When I need to go to the hospital, you aren’t there. He is. When I wake up in the middle of the night with anxiety, you aren’t there. He is. And when I break down, I don’t have your shoulder to cry on. I have his. So please, don’t worry about him or me,” a part of her post read.

Since the episode aired last week, the couple has been facing severe online trolling over several revelations they made about their relationship. Several clips from the episode circulated online, evoking mixed reactions from the netizens. One of the moments that drew particular attention was Vijay’s revelation that Rashmika had to propose to him nearly 100 times before he agreed to marry her. Reacting to this, many social media users labelled Vijay “red flag". Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. (ANI)

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