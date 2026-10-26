Actor Sayaji Shinde and local activists are protesting against the felling of 32,000 trees in Karjat for a Torrent Power project, demanding greater transparency and emphasizing the preservation of natural habitats over industrial development.

Activists Oppose Karjat Hydropower Project

Environmental activists, led by veteran actor Sayaji Shinde, have opposed tree felling in the name of development. Shinde asserted that no project should be undertaken by cutting trees and called for greater transparency in the process. Tree felling in the Saidongar area of Karjat taluka for Torrent Power’s 3,000 MW pumped-storage hydropower project has triggered protests by local residents and environmentalists. Reports indicate that permission has been granted to cut over 32,000 trees for the project.

Shinde Vows To Halt Deforestation

On October 26, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray visited the project site and opposed the tree felling. Actor and environmentalist Sayaji Shinde also warned that not a single tree would be allowed to be cut further. Meanwhile, the state government and the company have defended the project, stating that the necessary permissions have been obtained. Shinde said the reports related to the project lacked proper transparency and stressed that development should take place without damaging the environment. He also opposed the proposal to cut large trees and plant smaller ones in their place, saying it was unacceptable. “The transparency that should be there is missing. The report submitted is not proper. Our demand is that no project should be undertaken by cutting trees. If we want to secure our future, trees should not be cut. We will not accept the argument that large trees will be cut and smaller ones planted in their place,” Shinde said.

Impact On Wildlife and Nature

He further highlighted the impact of tree felling on wildlife, saying that the destruction of trees also destroys the natural habitats of animals and birds. “The animals, birds and other creatures living there are like those whose homes we are bombing and whose lives we are destroying, while claiming that we are developing. We will not accept this,” he said. Emphasising the importance of trees, Shinde said, “Trees are our parents, and we should not move forward by killing them. Trees came first on this planet, and humans came later. Humans will be the first to go. We should respect trees. Whatever happens, no project should be undertaken by cutting trees.”

Future Of The Environmental Movement

Asked about the next phase of the protest, Shinde said no further plan had been finalised but reiterated that the movement would continue to oppose tree felling. “We will not allow trees to be cut. Nothing else,” he said, adding that people across Maharashtra should come forward to support the movement and ensure that not a single tree is felled. Responding to questions about the possible form of the protest, Shinde compared those cutting trees to animals that people try to drive away by making noise. “When an animal comes, we make noise and beat drums to drive it away. Similarly, those who come to cut trees are like animals, a disease for us. We will not allow them to come and will drive them away,” he said, adding that the protesters would consider other ways to raise their voices, including clapping.

Efforts In Conservation

Shinde also highlighted efforts by his group to conserve trees and rare plant species, saying they were working to establish devrais (sacred groves) at 40 locations across Maharashtra and preserve existing ones. “We are creating these groves ourselves and protecting old devrais. We are also growing plants from seeds of species that are becoming rare and working to plant them. This is work that the Forest Department should be doing, but they do not have the budget,” he said.

Raising concerns over environmental degradation in Mumbai, Shinde referred to issues around Sanjay Gandhi National Park and encroachment in surrounding areas. He also flagged tree felling in the Kurla Mother Dairy area, alleging that financial interests were being prioritised over environmental protection. “They can only see money. Money is such a terrible disease that nothing good can come from it. None of these people will live for 500 years. This government will not remain in power forever either; they will also go. But the environmental damage they leave behind will be a terrible thing,” he said. Shinde reiterated that development must not come at the cost of trees and the environment, maintaining that the protection of nature was essential for future generations.