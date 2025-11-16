Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartwarming blog post for his granddaughter Aaradhya's 14th birthday. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared a throwback picture of Aaradhya with her grandfather to mark the occasion.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is showering his granddaughter, Aaradhya, with all the love and blessings on her 14th birthday. As Aaradhya has turned a year older today, Big B dropped a heartwarming message in advance and marked the occasion. Taking to his blog, the actor wrote, "Blessings on the eve of the little one, Aaradhya.. the child in us all grows with time and we wish them the mostest .. we pray the same.. And today be the dawn of the loved one's birth .. all blessings."

It is worth mentioning that the superstar has been celebrating his granddaughter's special day just weeks after his own birthday. In an adorable post, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an old picture of Big B with Aaradhya, showing the duo posing for a cute picture. While the 'Goodbye' actor held onto the camera for a selfie, a younger Aaradhya could be seen snuggling upto her grandfather as she smiled for the picture. https://www.instagram.com/p/DPrRRZIEoNS/

"Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii. Love and God Bless Always," Aishwarya wrote in the caption.

Addressing Marital Tension Rumours

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011. The couple had recently been in the news over rumours of tension in their marital life. Aishwarya and her daughter attended Anant Ambani's wedding without the Bachchan family. The rest of the family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli, attended the event together, leading to speculation about their separation. However, the rumours were later put to rest after the two were spotted together at various events.

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He also has an exciting lineup of films, including the much-awaited sequels to 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Brahmastra'. (ANI)