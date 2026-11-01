Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans outside his Mumbai residence from behind a protective bulletproof shell. The extra security follows a recent bomb threat targeting his Jalsa bungalow, while the actor continues to recover and rest.

Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday Appearance Under Enhanced Security

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan continued his weekly Sunday meeting with fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, but this time, the actor was seen greeting them from inside a transparent protective bulletproof shell, reportedly added as an extra security measure. The veteran actor stepped out of his Juhu bungalow to greet the large crowd gathered outside. However, unlike his usual Sunday appearances, Bachchan was seen standing inside a transparent protective enclosure. The actor waved at his fans and greeted them with his signature style.

The actor was also accompanied by his son, Abhishek Bachchan, during his weekly meeting with fans. While Amitabh greeted the crowd, Abhishek stood behind his father, keeping a watchful eye on the crowd. In a video from the Sunday Darshan, Big B can be seen standing inside the enclosure with his hand raised as fans gathered outside to catch a glimpse of him. Security personnel were also present at the spot.

Security Concerns and Health Update

Rationale Behind Extra Security

The additional security arrangement comes after a bomb threat email allegedly targeting the actor’s bungalow was reported to Mumbai Police in October. The threatening email was reportedly received by a school in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area, following which the police started an investigation.

Bachchan’s Recovery and Professional Commitments

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently shared an update about his health and said that he needed more rest as he continued to recover. The actor, who regularly interacts with fans through his blog, had earlier said that doctors had advised him to take a break from his usual online activities. Taking to his Tumblr blog, Bachchan spoke about his recovery and the need to give his body more time to rest. “Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the cinema front, the actor was last seen in the Tamil film 'Vettaiyan', which starred Rajinikanth in the lead role. It was released in 2024.