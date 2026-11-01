Nita Ambani has laid the foundation for Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray, a 100-acre non-profit township in Karjat providing lifelong care and dignity to orphaned children, senior citizens, and persons with developmental disabilities.

New Foundation for Comprehensive Care

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, on Sunday, announced the establishment of Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray, an initiative envisioned as a lifelong home for orphaned children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, offering them a life of dignity, care, comfort and purpose, supported by comprehensive healthcare and opportunities for personal growth.

Nita Ambani performed the Bhumi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for the proposed Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray in Karjat, near Mumbai. Envisioned as a permanent, not-for-profit institution, the ambitious project will span approximately 100 acres and take shape in multiple phases, subject to the requisite approvals. The initiative reflects Nita Ambani’s belief that every individual deserves to live with dignity and be met with kindness, compassion and care. An extension of Reliance Foundation’s guiding philosophy, ‘We Care’, this belief will take shape at Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray – A Home for Every Life.

Vision and Community Impact

Speaking at the Bhumi Pujan ceremony, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said, “For me and my family, Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray is a beginning very close to our hearts. It is a step towards building a loving home for people with disabilities, children who need a home and seniors who seek care and comfort. We envision a community where compassionate care and medical support come together with the warmth of family life, where people live surrounded by nature, with opportunities to learn, work, make friends, and experience the joy of festivals and celebrations.”

“As a mother, my deepest hope is that parents who have spent a lifetime worrying about who will care for their children when they are no longer there can find peace in knowing that their child will always have a home and a family of their own. Above all, we hope Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray gives every person, at every age, the chance to live with dignity and look forward to each new day with hope,” she added.

Township Design and Facilities

Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray is envisioned as a thoughtfully designed, inclusive township that will provide a lifelong home to more than 5,000 residents, including people with developmental disabilities, orphaned children and senior citizens. Together with caregivers, medical professionals, support staff and their families, the township is expected to support a community of approximately 15,000 people. More than an institution, Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray will be a vibrant, caring community where residents live as neighbours, not patients, with the warmth, security and belonging of a family.

The township will have homes and streets, a temple and a hospital, playgrounds, gardens, farms and workshops, creating an environment where every individual has the opportunity to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life. Residents will live in small, family-style homes, supported by dedicated house parents and caregivers. Each home will be designed to offer comfort, familiarity and a sense of personal belonging, with residents encouraged to personalise their rooms with colours, photographs and cherished belongings.

Individualized Care and Support

Every resident will have an individualised care and development plan, prepared in consultation with them and their families, covering healthcare, education, skills, employment, friendships and personal well-being. A dedicated key worker will coordinate care, with plans reviewed at least every six months to ensure that support evolves with individual needs, from childhood through old age.

The proposed township will comprise eight residential villages, each named after a sacred river of India. Every village will have its own distinct colour, symbol and sensory garden, helping residents recognise and navigate their surroundings with greater ease and independence.

Community Integration

Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray will also seek to become an integral part of the surrounding community. Its temple, hospital, sports facilities and cafés are envisioned to serve neighbouring villages, while approximately 1,000 people from the region are expected to access therapy, education and employment opportunities. Thousands more will benefit from respite care, outreach programmes and community healthcare services.

The proposed institution will bring healthcare, education, rehabilitation, recreation and vocational training under one roof. Its facilities will include residential homes with dedicated caregivers, a specialised hospital, advanced rehabilitation centres, inclusive schools and sports facilities, an animal companionship farm, and vocational spaces such as a bakery, café and craft studios. The project will also feature family respite homes, mobile medical clinics, a national training academy for disability-care professionals and a hospice wing with a garden of remembrance.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray is envisioned as a place of hope and belonging for those who are abandoned, alone or in need of lifelong care. It will seek to support families who have devoted years to caring for their loved ones, often with limited access to specialised services or respite. For people living with developmental disabilities, cerebral palsy, autism, epilepsy and complex medical conditions, particularly those requiring continuous specialist care, Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray aims to provide the support, security and opportunities that are often difficult to access outside major cities.