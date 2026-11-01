Actor Vivek Oberoi is heartbroken by the sudden passing of director Sanjay Gupta. Recalling their time on Shootout At Lokhandwala, Oberoi paid a heartfelt tribute to the filmmaker, who died after a head injury at his Mumbai residence.

Vivek Oberoi Mourns the Loss of Sanjay Gupta

Actor Vivek Oberoi expressed his grief over the sudden death of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, saying the news came as a personal loss to him. The two had worked together in the 2007 film ‘Shootout At Lokhandwala’. Vivek shared a post on his X account to share his grief over the filmmaker’s death. Recalling their time working together, the actor said the news was difficult to accept and that he would always remember the moments they shared.

In his post, Vivek wrote, “I am deeply shocked and heartbroken by the sudden and untimely demise of Sanjay Gupta. This loss is truly unimaginable and very difficult to process.” Sharing how the news had affected him, the actor said that losing someone with whom he had shared a professional journey and personal memories was never easy. Vivek also remembered the time he spent working with Gupta and sent his condolences to the filmmaker’s family and loved ones. “Having worked together, this news feels deeply personal. It is never easy to accept the loss of someone you have shared a journey, conversations and memories with. Some news leaves you numb, and this is one of those moments.”

I am deeply shocked and heartbroken by the sudden and untimely demise of Sanjay Gupta. This loss is truly unimaginable and very difficult to process. Having worked together, this news feels deeply personal. It is never easy to accept the loss of someone you have shared a journey, conversations and memories with. Some news leaves you numb, and this is one of those moments. I will always cherish the time we spent working together. You will be missed, Sanjay. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May God give them the strength to cope with this irreparable loss. Rest in peace. Om Shanti. 🙏 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 1, 2026

“I will always cherish the time we spent working together. You will be missed, Sanjay. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May God give them the strength to cope with this irreparable loss. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” he added.

Sanjay Gupta's Legacy and Funeral

Sanjay Gupta, known for directing films such as ‘Aatish’, ‘Kaante’, ‘Shootout At Lokhandwala’ and ‘Mumbai Saga’, passed away on Saturday morning after sustaining a head injury at his residence in Mumbai. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Several members of the film industry, including Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Rajat Bedi, Harshvardhan Rane, Meezaan Jafri, Naved Jaffrey, Rahul Dev, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajpal Yadav and Fardeen Khan, attended the funeral. Actor Sanjay Dutt, who shared a long association with the filmmaker, also paid tribute to him.

Career Highlights

Gupta was known for his work in action and crime thriller films. His filmography included ‘Jung’, ‘Kaante’, ‘Shootout At Lokhandwala’, ‘Shootout At Wadala’, ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Mumbai Saga’. His last directorial venture was ‘The Miranda Brothers’, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri, which was released in 2024. He was also associated with the film ‘Visfot’ as a producer, featuring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. (ANI)

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