The Kuki-Zo community in Dibrugarh celebrated Chavang Kut 2026, a traditional harvest festival, featuring cultural performances and messages of unity to preserve their heritage and foster a brighter future for the next generation.

Community Celebrates Chavang Kut 2026 in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Kuki-Zo community in Dibrugarh and nearby areas celebrated Chavang Kut 2026 with traditional songs, dances and cultural performances on Sunday. The celebration was held at the TAI Educational and Cultural Centre (Ahom Bhavan), Boiragimoth, Dibrugarh, bringing together members of the community dressed in colourful traditional attire.

The event was organised under the theme, “Let Us Take Pride in Our Past, Celebrate Who We Are Today and Work Together to Build a Brighter Tomorrow.” Chavang Kut is an important harvest festival celebrated on November 1 by the Kuki-Chin-Mizo communities of Northeast India. The festival marks the end of the harvest season, particularly jhum cultivation, and is an occasion for people to thank the Almighty for a good harvest. It is also an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate its culture and traditions.

History and Traditional Significance

The celebrations in Dibrugarh began in 2006 and have since provided a platform for the community to preserve its cultural heritage and pass on its traditions to younger generations. The programme was inaugurated by Kut-Pa Pu Lianbel Vaiphei, while Pu P. Thangsuanhau Phiamphu hosted the event. The opening session began with a prayer by Pastor Joseph Thangew of KWS Dibrugarh, followed by a devotional service and a condolence session led by Pu P. Chongloi, Chairman of KWS.

Leadership Addresses and Community Unity

The Chief Guest, Pi N. Boisi Misao, Regional Director (i/c), Directorate of Training and National Vocational Education and Training (DTNBWED), Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, spoke about the importance of staying united as a community. Addressing the gathering, she said, “We are second to none in all spheres of life; we only need to be united.” Guest of Honour Pu Letson Chongloi, Chief Manager, State Bank of India, also spoke about the importance of celebrating traditional festivals. He said such events bring people together and help younger generations stay connected with their culture and customs.

Dr Lamkholal Doungel, Advisor, Kuki Inpi Assam and Associate Professor, Department of Political Science, DHSK College, Dibrugarh, presided over the programme as the Functional President. In his address, Doungel called on members of the community to remain united and think carefully before allowing differences to divide them. He said that certain divisions promoted by sections of leadership for political or personal interests should not come in the way of the community’s larger goals. He also stressed the need for a common vision to protect the community’s identity, culture and future. Dr P. C. Tuboi and Pi Maya Kuki were among the other speakers who attended the event and extended their greetings to the community.

Cultural Performances and Festivities

The cultural programme featured musical performances by Nu Hatshi Lhungdim, Nu Unice Sitlhou, Miss Julie Lupheng and Nu Hetin Haokip. Dance performances by the Duliajan and Dibrugarh Cultural Troupes added to the celebrations, while children from Dibrugarh presented traditional attire. A representative of Mizo Welfare, Dibrugarh, also attended the event and conveyed greetings on behalf of the organisation.

Chavang Kut is traditionally celebrated with folk songs, dances, indigenous games and community feasts. Apart from marking the end of the harvest season, the festival plays an important role in keeping the customs and traditions of the Kuki-Chin-Mizo communities alive. (ANI)