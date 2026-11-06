Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 earns Rs 155 crore worldwide on day one. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has received widespread praise from industry members including SS Rajamouli and Alia Bhatt.

Ramayana: Part 1 Makes a Massive Box Office Debut

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 has made an impressive start at the box office, drawing large crowds to theatres since its release on November 5. The film has received a positive response from audiences, which is also reflected in its Day 1 collections. According to the makers, the film has collected Rs 155 crore worldwide on the release day.

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Cast, Crew, and Industry Reception

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producers Namit Malhotra (Prime Focus Studios) and Yash (Monster Mind Creations), Ramayana: Part One features ensemble led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film has also received widespread appreciation from members of the film industry, with many praising the team’s efforts.

SS Rajamouli and Alia Bhatt Applaud the Film

Among those impressed by the epic is acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli, best known for blockbuster films such as RRR and the Baahubali franchise. The celebrated director expressed his admiration for the film via a post on X. "#Ramayana… the sheer scale of the film and the visuals on the big screen are spectacular to watch. Ranbir as Rama, especially from the Vanavasam onwards, is serene yet magnificent. Yash brings a menacing presence as Ravana, while Sai Pallavi is graceful as Sita. The pre-climax and climax… loved every bit of it. Congratulations @malhotra_namit , @niteshtiwari22 and the entire team on bringing such an ambitious vision so beautifully to the screen," he posted.

Alia Bhatt gave a shout out to the team of 'Ramayana'. She also shared some BTS pics of Ranbir from the sets as Lord Rama. Dont's miss the couple's cute daughter Raha's priceless moments with Ranbir. "You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them," Alia posted.

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The second instalment, 'Ramayana Part Two' will be released in Diwali 2028. (ANI)

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