As 'American Pie 2' prepares to mark its 25th anniversary later this year, actor Jason Biggs has reflected on the lasting lessons he learned from the franchise, particularly from co-star Eugene Levy, according to People.

Released in 2001, American Pie 2 followed Jim Levenstein and his friends as they reunited after their first year of college, becoming one of the defining raunchy comedies of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The 'Eugene Levy School of Comedy'

Speaking in a recent interview, Biggs credited Levy, who played his on-screen father, with teaching him the importance of grounding comedy in reality. Biggs described Levy as his "second dad" and said the "Eugene Levy School of Comedy" focused on keeping performances restrained and believable, even in heightened and outrageous situations.

"A lesson that I've taken from the American Pie films, and also, most especially, taken from my brilliant costar and second dad, Eugene Levy, is, you know, the 'Eugene Levy School of Comedy' is to do your best to ground," said Biggs, as quoted by People.

The 47-year-old actor noted that maintaining sincerity allowed the franchise's more shocking moments to land effectively with audiences. He added that the philosophy continues to influence his work today, including his transition into directing. "No matter how heightened the circumstances are in 'American Pie', obviously, we do some crazy things here in this movie, the whole concept is pretty high and heightened, and there are some shocking moments, but the goal for me always was to try to keep it as restrained, as contained, as grounded in reality as possible where you can, because that allows you to take those chances elsewhere," the 47-year-old actor and now-director explained, as quoted by People.

Open to 'American Pie 5'

In a separate 2025 interview with People magazine, Biggs said he would be open to returning for a potential American Pie 5, calling his experience with the franchise "one of the best" of his life and saying he remains proud of the role.

"I've always said I would 100 per cent be down to work with those people again and to play that character again, and you know, it's one of the best experiences of my life," Biggs says of playing Jim. "I'm very proud of it," according to People.

Latest Project

Biggs' latest project, Untitled Home Invasion Romance, applies the same grounded approach to a darkly comedic thriller centered on a troubled marriage and an extreme attempt at reconciliation. The film is scheduled to stream from January 27, 2026.