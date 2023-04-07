Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ameesha Patel gets booked for fraud and cheque bounce case

    Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel and her partner have got issued a warrant in a fraud and cheque bounce case.

    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    Ameesha Patel, who knows how to keep her social media followers entertained, takes the internet by storm with her sensuous bikini pictures. The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress, known for being bold on camera, seems to have landed in legal trouble.

    On Thursday, a civil court in Ranchi issued a warrant against Ameesha Patel and her business partner Krunal in a fraud and cheque bounce case. She got booked under sections 420 and 120 of the CrPC.

    ALSO READ: Billi Billi song is out now; fans hail Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde chemistry looks 'smashing' in 'peppy' number

    It all started when Ajay Kumar Singh, a resident of Harmu in the Ranchi district, filed a complaint against Ameesha Patel and her business partner. The complainant filed a case of cheating. It is mentioned in the official complaint that the actress had invited him to invest money in a film called Desi Magic. Ajay Kumar Singh transferred Rs 2.5 crore to Ameesha's bank account making, publicity, and marketing the film. Although the film shoot started back in 2013, the film has not got completed.

    After getting in contact and touch with the actress several times, Ameesha delayed giving the cheques. Later, in October 2018, she gave him two cheques for Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 50 lakh. But the cheques bounced. India Today also reported that neither Ameesha nor her lawyer appeared before the court during the summoning to keep her stand. As a result, the case got scheduled for April 15 for the next hearing.

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha will next be seen in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar. It is titled Gadar 2: The Katha Continues and got slated for the August 2023 release.

    ALSO READ: Salman Khan's explosive claim on why actors get awards despite flop films

