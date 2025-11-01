Amber Heard celebrated her first Halloween as a mother of three, sharing festive photos on Instagram. She dressed as a witch, posing with her 4-year-old daughter Oonagh and 5-month-old twins, Ocean and Agnes, who were also in costume.

First Halloween with Her 'Minnies'

This year, Halloween was a bit more special for Amber Heard as it was her first as a mother of three. The actress, on Friday, took to her Instagram account to share a series of family pictures and gave fans a glimpse into her festive celebration with her little kids. The pictures show Amber dressed as a witch, complete with a pointed hat, as she posed with her 5-month-old twins, Ocean and Agnes, and her 4-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige. The proud mom carried her twins, one wearing a pumpkin hat and the other a spider hat, while little Oonagh stood beside her, dressed in a matching witch costume with striped tights and an orange sash. "Halloweening with my minnies," Heard wrote in her caption. https://www.instagram.com/p/DQfLi8XiASf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Welcoming Twins Ocean and Agnes

The Halloween post comes months after the Aquaman star welcomed her twins earlier this year. Back in May, her spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE, "Amber is delighted to welcome the twins and complete her family. Mama and babies are enjoying every minute. And Oonagh is happily running the show."

'Bursting Times Three'

Following the birth, Amber took to her Instagram to announce the happy news with her fans and also shared how special this year's Mother's Day was for her. She wrote, Mother's Day 2025 will be one I'll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn't possibly burst with more joy." https://www.instagram.com/p/DJhHzGcvELj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

"Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x," Amber added. (ANI)