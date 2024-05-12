Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Allu Arjun in trouble? Pushpa star faces legal action for poll code breach during YSRCP campaign rally

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun and YSRCP MLA Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy have allegedly breached the Model Code of Conduct in Nandyala, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday before the upcoming poll.

    Allu Arjun in trouble? Pushpa star faces legal action for poll code breach RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 12, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    Popular actor Allu Arjun and YSRCP MLA Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy have been charged with allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct in Nandyala, Andhra Pradesh.The claimed event involved organising a big public gathering at an MLA's property, which is considered a breach of electoral norms ahead of the forthcoming Andhra Pradesh elections.

    Allu Arjun in trouble? Pushpa star faces legal action for poll code breach RBA

    MLA Reddy invited Allu Arjun to a rally on Saturday without prior clearance, leading to judicial action for violating the election code.

    Andhra Pradesh has lodged the First Information Report (FIR) under Section 144, with polling scheduled for Monday, May 13.

    Allu Arjun in trouble? Pushpa star faces legal action for poll code breach RBA

    Deputy Tehsildar P. Ramachandra Rao from Nandyala Rural, who oversees the voting process in the Nandyala seat, registered the case. Earlier that day, amid much excitement, Allu Arjun visited Reddy's house. In a subsequent statement, he explained that his attendance in Nandyala was only to support his buddy and stated that he was politically neutral. 

    Last Updated May 12, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kya Faida Itna Yoga Karke': Netizens troll Shilpa Shetty for riding horseback to Vaishno Devi temple (WATCH) RBA

    'Kya Faida Itna Yoga Karke': Netizens troll Shilpa Shetty for riding horseback to Vaishno Devi temple (WATCH)

    Orry aka Orhan Awatramani earns more than Rs 50 lakhs per day? Here's what he said RBA

    Orry aka Orhan Awatramani earns more than Rs 50 lakhs per day? Here's what he said

    Cannes 2024 Radhika Apte's film Sister Midnight to premiere at Directors' fortnight RBA

    Cannes 2024: Radhika Apte's feminist revenge film 'Sister Midnight' to premiere at 'Directors' Fortnight'

    Shriya Saran shares adorable family picture with daughters and husband [PHOTOS] ATG

    Shriya Saran shares adorable family picture with daughters and husband [PHOTOS]

    Ashutosh Rana falls prey to Deepfake video supporting political party, 'Answerable to my wife..' RKK

    Ashutosh Rana falls prey to Deepfake video supporting political party, 'Answerable to my wife..'

    Recent Stories

    Study reveals shocking incarceration of children in Indian prisons: 9,681 wrongly held in adult facilities AJR

    Study reveals shocking incarceration of children in Indian prisons: 9,681 wrongly held in adult facilities

    Kya Faida Itna Yoga Karke': Netizens troll Shilpa Shetty for riding horseback to Vaishno Devi temple (WATCH) RBA

    'Kya Faida Itna Yoga Karke': Netizens troll Shilpa Shetty for riding horseback to Vaishno Devi temple (WATCH)

    Kerala's longest skywalk in Thrissur set to open after revamp in June anr

    Kerala's longest skywalk in Thrissur set to open after revamp in June

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-651 May 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-651 May 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Fresh clashes erupt as civilians clash with Pakistani forces in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (WATCH) AJR

    Fresh clashes erupt as civilians lock horns with Pakistani forces in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon