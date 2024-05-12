Allu Arjun in trouble? Pushpa star faces legal action for poll code breach during YSRCP campaign rally

Pushpa star Allu Arjun and YSRCP MLA Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy have allegedly breached the Model Code of Conduct in Nandyala, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday before the upcoming poll.

Popular actor Allu Arjun and YSRCP MLA Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy have been charged with allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct in Nandyala, Andhra Pradesh.The claimed event involved organising a big public gathering at an MLA's property, which is considered a breach of electoral norms ahead of the forthcoming Andhra Pradesh elections.

MLA Reddy invited Allu Arjun to a rally on Saturday without prior clearance, leading to judicial action for violating the election code.

Andhra Pradesh has lodged the First Information Report (FIR) under Section 144, with polling scheduled for Monday, May 13.

Deputy Tehsildar P. Ramachandra Rao from Nandyala Rural, who oversees the voting process in the Nandyala seat, registered the case. Earlier that day, amid much excitement, Allu Arjun visited Reddy's house. In a subsequent statement, he explained that his attendance in Nandyala was only to support his buddy and stated that he was politically neutral.

