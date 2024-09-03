Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth were originally offered 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', not Salman Khan! Read ahead

    Salman Khan's blockbuster film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' was first offered to South stars Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth. Both refused to work in the film, after which it went to Salman.

    Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth were originally offered 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', not Salman Khan!
    Entertainment Desk. Salman Khan is in the limelight for his upcoming film 'Sikandar' and the controversial show 'Bigg Boss 18'. Currently, he is busy shooting for 'Sikandar', which is taking place in Mumbai. Meanwhile, there are reports that he will also shoot the first promo of 'Bigg Boss 18' soon. Amidst all this, Salman's film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' has suddenly come into the limelight. Directed by Kabir Khan, this 2015 film proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. It is now being said that this film was first offered to South stars Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth. After both refused, the movie landed in Salman's lap.

    For quite some time now, there has been a trend of casting South heroes in Bollywood films. Many South actors have already appeared and are appearing in Hindi films. At the same time, some stars have refused to work in Hindi films. It is worth noting that filmmaker Kabir Khan took more than 4-5 years to prepare the script of the film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. According to the story of the film, the names of many stars came to his mind, whom he wanted to cast in the movie. Salman Khan was not the first name on his mind. He first approached South's Rajinikanth and Allu Arjun to play the role of Pawan in the film. According to Udayavani's report, both refused to do this role due to some reasons. Finally, Kabir Khan approached Salman Khan with the script, who agreed to do it.

    90 crores was the budget of Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan

    Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' was made on a budget of 90 crores. On July 17, 2017, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' created a stir at the box office upon its release. The film collected 969.06 crores. The film starred Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshaali Malhotra, Sharat Saxena, and Om Puri in lead roles.

    Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

    Recently, director Kabir Khan revealed the sequel of the film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. He had said that the sequel of the film will be made, but it will take time. Currently, work is being done on the story.

