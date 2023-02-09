Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All is not well with Prabhas; actor cancels all shoots due to health issues- read this

    Prabhas had a high temperature for the last few days and recently visited a hospital, according to reports. Doctors have recommended he relax and take suitable medicines.

    All is not well with Prabhas; actor cancels all shoots due to health issues- read this RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    Prabhas seemed to be on a roll this year. The actor is working on three films at the same time. According to rumours, the Baahubali star cancelled all of his subsequent film shootings due to health concerns. According to the most current sources, Prabhas had a high temperature for a few days and recently visited a hospital. Doctors have recommended he relax and take suitable medicines.

    According to rumours, the actor has postponed all filming for his next projects till he feels better, and he will resume them whenever he feels better.

    Prabhas will soon be seen in the mythological film Adipurush, based on the epic Ramayana, opposite Kriti Sanon. Raghava, the ruler of Ayodhya, journeys to Lanka to save his bride Janaki, whose Lankesh stole Ravana 7,000 years ago. Om Raut wrote and directed the film, co-financed by T-Series and Retrophiles. 

    Also Read: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon getting married? Here's what Baahubali star team has to say

    Saif Ali Khan will also play the key character of Lankesh in the film. Adipurush is one of the most costly Indian films ever filmed, with a budget of over Rs 550 crore. The film is expected to be released in theatres on June 16.

    He will next be featured in the forthcoming action movie Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the brand Hombale Films. In crucial parts, it also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Ravi Basrur wrote the soundtrack for this film, and Bhuvan Gowda was in charge of the cinematography.

    Also Read: Exclusive: Actress, cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal shares inspirational story

    Apart from these projects, Prabhas is also working on Project K. Nag Ashwin, a promising Indian science fiction film writer and director. Project K, according to sources, will be one of the most costly Indian films ever filmed. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Wazahat Raj, and Disha Patani will star. 

    Mickey J Meyer will create the film's music score, which Dani Sanchez Lopez's photography will compliment. The film's creators intend to release it in the summer of 2024.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan spotted together on Propose Day, fans say, 'hope love has found its way back' vma

    Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan spotted together on Propose Day, fans say, 'hope love has found its way back'

    Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya attend Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's wedding- see picture RBA

    Did Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya attend Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding?

    Priyanka Chopra shares adorable video of memories with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie from their Aspen vacay RBA

    Priyanka Chopra shares adorable video of memories with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie from their Aspen vacay

    Rakhi Sawant shares details of domestic violence case against Adil Khan Durrani, says, 'Unko jail bhej diya' vma

    Rakhi Sawant shares details of domestic violence case against Adil Khan Durrani, says, 'Unko jail bhej diya'

    Much-awaited Vaathi official trailer out; witness Dhanush in new avatar battling with education mafia vma

    Much-awaited Vaathi official trailer out; witness Dhanush in new avatar battling with education mafia

    Recent Stories

    football EPL, English Premier League 2022-23: Jadon Sancho is all the way back - Erik ten Hag after Manchester United hard-fought draw vs Leeds-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Jadon Sancho is on the way back' - Erik ten Hag after Man United's hard-fought draw vs Leeds

    Alphabet stock loses USD 100 billion after new AI chatbot gives wrong answer gcw

    Alphabet stock loses $100 billion after new AI chatbot gives wrong answer

    Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project of national importance, says Bombay HC; dismisses plea of Godrej & Boyce - adt

    Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project of national importance, says Bombay HC; dismisses plea of Godrej & Boyce

    Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan spotted together on Propose Day, fans say, 'hope love has found its way back' vma

    Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan spotted together on Propose Day, fans say, 'hope love has found its way back'

    Hindenburgs report on Adani tarnished Indias image Supreme Court agrees to hear pleas on February 10 AJR

    'Hindenburg's report on Adani tarnished India's image': SC agrees to hear pleas on February 10

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon