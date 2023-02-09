All is not well with Prabhas; actor cancels all shoots due to health issues- read this

Prabhas had a high temperature for the last few days and recently visited a hospital, according to reports. Doctors have recommended he relax and take suitable medicines.

Prabhas seemed to be on a roll this year. The actor is working on three films at the same time. According to rumours, the Baahubali star cancelled all of his subsequent film shootings due to health concerns. According to the most current sources, Prabhas had a high temperature for a few days and recently visited a hospital. Doctors have recommended he relax and take suitable medicines.

According to rumours, the actor has postponed all filming for his next projects till he feels better, and he will resume them whenever he feels better.

Prabhas will soon be seen in the mythological film Adipurush, based on the epic Ramayana, opposite Kriti Sanon. Raghava, the ruler of Ayodhya, journeys to Lanka to save his bride Janaki, whose Lankesh stole Ravana 7,000 years ago. Om Raut wrote and directed the film, co-financed by T-Series and Retrophiles.

Saif Ali Khan will also play the key character of Lankesh in the film. Adipurush is one of the most costly Indian films ever filmed, with a budget of over Rs 550 crore. The film is expected to be released in theatres on June 16.

He will next be featured in the forthcoming action movie Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the brand Hombale Films. In crucial parts, it also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Ravi Basrur wrote the soundtrack for this film, and Bhuvan Gowda was in charge of the cinematography.

Apart from these projects, Prabhas is also working on Project K. Nag Ashwin, a promising Indian science fiction film writer and director. Project K, according to sources, will be one of the most costly Indian films ever filmed. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Wazahat Raj, and Disha Patani will star.

Mickey J Meyer will create the film's music score, which Dani Sanchez Lopez's photography will compliment. The film's creators intend to release it in the summer of 2024.