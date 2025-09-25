After nearly three years, Alice in Borderland returns with Season 3 on Netflix this September. Fans can finally dive back into the high-stakes survival games with fresh twists, shocking turns, and a new chapter for Arisu and Usagi.

The wait is finally over. Netflix is bringing back the Japanese sci-fi thriller Alice in Borderland for its third season on Thursday, September 25, 2025. After nearly three years since Season 2, fans can once again brace themselves for the twisted games of survival that blur the lines between reality and nightmare.

Recap of Season 2

The second season, released in December 2022, left viewers stunned with its cliffhanger ending. Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) managed to return to the real world, but the final shot of a Joker card hinted that the game was far from over.

Season 3 Storyline

According to reports, Season 3 picks up with Arisu and Usagi now married, their memories of the games erased. However, fate pulls them back into the Borderlands when Usagi is drawn in again, forcing Arisu to follow her. The deadly challenges resume, pushing them into yet another fight for survival.

Release Schedule Across the Globe

Netflix will drop all six episodes of Season 3 at once, so fans can binge the series without waiting week by week. Release times vary by region:

United States: 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT

Brazil: 4 AM

United Kingdom: 8 AM

Central Europe: 9 AM CEST

India: 12:30 PM IST

Australia: 5 PM AEST

New Zealand: 7 PM NZST

Number of Episodes

Season 3 consists of six episodes, two fewer than previous seasons. This shorter format suggests a tighter, more fast-paced narrative.

Going Beyond the Manga

Since the manga by Haro Aso concluded with the Season 2 storyline, director Shinsuke Sato and his creative team are venturing into fresh territory. This means Season 3 won’t just adapt existing material but will expand the universe in new, unexpected directions.

FAQs

Q1. When does Alice in Borderland Season 3 release?

It premieres worldwide on Netflix on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

Q2. How many episodes will Season 3 have?

The new season will feature six episodes.

Q3. What time will it release in the US?

Episodes will be available from 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT.

Q4. Is Season 3 based on the manga?

No, the manga’s story concluded with Season 2. Season 3 introduces original storylines created by the show’s team.

Q5. Where can I watch Alice in Borderland?

All seasons are available exclusively on Netflix.