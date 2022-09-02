Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY VIDEO ALERT: Mouni Roy goes backless in nude skimpy dress

    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

    Mouni Roy is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film will hit the theatres on September 9. Meanwhile, take a look at the latest video that Mouni Roy shared of herself on Instagram.

    Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

    From making her name in the Hindi television world to creating a niche of her own in the film industry, Mouni Roy has come a long way with her career graph. She has gained popularity over the years which only continues to grow. She made her debut in the film industry in Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Gold’. Although Mouni gained popularity with the serial ‘Naagin’, she was highly appreciated for her debut film.

    Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Meanwhile, on Friday, Mouni Roy posted a stunning video of herself wherein she is showing off some sexy moves in the post. “I ♥️ it when you call me Senorita 🩰,” she captioned the video. To see the video, click here.

    Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

    In the video, Mouni Roy is seen wearing a stunning nude-coloured dress that came with a feather tail towards the end and was backless.

    Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

    The video starts by showing Mouni Roy’s toned legs. The camera then starts to pan upwards, giving glimpses of her dress. It then shows Mouni flaunting her back while slowly moving her body sensuously on the music.

    Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mouni Roy is presently gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘Brahmastra’. The will which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, while also feature actors Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It will also star Mouni is a negative character. Recently, she also reportedly confirmed that the film, which is being backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, will have a cameo role by Shah Rukh Khan. The film will have a theatrical release on September 09.

