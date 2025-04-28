Pathaan to Stree 2: Top 10 fastest Bollywood films to cross 100 crore
Discover which Bollywood films stormed the box office and captured the hearts of audiences. Which movies shattered box office records?
| Published : Apr 28 2025, 01:00 PM
1 Min read
110
Image Credit : Social Media
Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earned 123 crore in just 2 days, totaling 524.53 crore.
210
Image Credit : Social Media
Animal
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal raked in 113.12 crore in 2 days, with a total of 502.98 crore.
310
Image Credit : Social Media
Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan earned 111.73 crore in 2 days, reaching 582.31 crore overall.
410
Image Credit : Social Media
Tiger 3
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 grossed 101 crore in 2 days, accumulating 276.62 crore.
510
Image Credit : Social Media
KGF Chapter 2
Yash's KGF Chapter 2 hit 100 crore in 2 days, reaching 435.33 crore total.
610
Image Credit : Social Media
Stree 2
Stree 2 earned 100 crore in 2 days, with a total collection of 597 crore.
710
Image Credit : Social Media
Gadar 2
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 made 135.18 crore in 2-3 days, totaling 525.7 crore.
810
Image Credit : Social Media
Baahubali 2
Baahubali 2 earned 128 crore in 3 days, with a total of 510.99 crore.
910
Image Credit : Social Media
Singham Again
Ajay Devgn's Singham Again made 121.75 crore in 3 days, totaling 240.81 crore.
1010
Image Credit : Social Media
Sanju
Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju earned 120.06 crore in 3 days, collecting 106 crore total.
