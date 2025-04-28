Former Pakistan Army officer Adil Raja, dropped a bombshell after he alleged that Pak Army Chief General Asim Munir ordered the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to execute the attack

Former Pakistan Army officer Adil Raja dropped a bombshell after he alleged that Pak Army Chief General Asim Munir ordered the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to execute the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Senior sources within Pak intelligence community have confirmed, he said.

The claim, made via a fiery post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has triggered a political firestorm across both sides of the border.

Adil Raja wrote, "Senior sources within the Pakistani intelligence community have confirmed that Army Chief General Asim Munir ordered the ISI to execute the IOK incident at #Pahalgam." In a move that has sparked fierce debate, Raja acknowledged the backlash he might face, adding, “I know this information will label us as Indian agents, but it is a fact.”

The former officer launched a scathing attack on the Pakistani military establishment, questioning the unchecked power held by General Munir. "Who will hold Asim Munir accountable for this? Especially in a system where he is the Super King!" he declared, suggesting that the general’s grip over the system is near-absolute and deeply troubling.

Raja called for the immediate removal of Asim Munir from leadership, labeling him mentally unfit to lead. "If necessary, remove Asim Munir from leadership, as we don't need individuals with questionable mental stability leading large armies," he wrote.

In a series of posts, Raja wrote, “Why are Pakistani military trolls using VPNs to comment here, since X is banned in Pakistan and going off-topic on this post? If you can't handle the truth, that's your problem. I'm just stating facts. What would this terrorism achieve? Why should we support Asim Munir? A psychopath can't be allowed to continue ruling for the sake of Pakistan. What's so difficult to understand? It's not rocket science.”

Pahalgam attack triggers online protest against Pak army chief

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, online protest erupted against Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir, demanding Munir's removal from leadership. Some even accused Munir of orchestrating the terrorist attack.

The anger also stems from past events. Many remember the violent crackdown during protests in Islamabad last year, where several demonstrators were allegedly killed and injured by security forces under Munir’s orders.

For many Pakistanis, Munir now represents not just military overreach, but authoritarian rule and political vendetta.

The communal line in the attack also comes after the recent dog-whistling by General Asim Munir.

"Our forefathers believed that we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life. Our religion is different. Our customs are different... That was the foundation of the Two-Nation Theory," said General Munir on April 16.

This was perceived as a signal to the Pakistani terror assets, according to reports, and the Pahalgam attack came within a week of that speech.