IPL 2025: Does PBKS' Shreyas Iyer regret missing century against GT?

Sports
Shreyas Iyer played a scintillating knock of 97* off 42 balls in Punjab Kings' high-scoring win over Gujarat Titans, but does he regret missing out on a ton?
"(I am) ecstatic, to be honest. Getting 97 (not out) in the first match is always the icing on the cake. No better feeling to be honest."
"It was important for me to go ahead and adapt. I got 4 off the first ball, & that gave an immense boost. That flicked 6 off Rabada - the momentum change."
Shreyas Iyer also praised Vijaykumar Vyshak and Arshdeep Singh for their efforts towards the end.
Shubman Gill lamented that his bowlers leaked too many runs towards the end of the first half.
Despite scoring 232/5, Gujarat Titans fell 11 runs short in the high-scoring thriller.
