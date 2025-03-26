Sports

IPL 2025: Does PBKS' Shreyas Iyer regret missing century against GT?

Image credits: ANI

Captain's Knock!

Shreyas Iyer played a scintillating knock of 97* off 42 balls in Punjab Kings' high-scoring win over Gujarat Titans, but does he regret missing out on a ton?

Image credits: ANI

What Shreyas Iyer said

"(I am) ecstatic, to be honest. Getting 97 (not out) in the first match is always the icing on the cake. No better feeling to be honest."

Image credits: PBKS/X

Iyer speaks out

"It was important for me to go ahead and adapt. I got 4 off the first ball, & that gave an immense boost. That flicked 6 off Rabada - the momentum change."

Image credits: ANI

Bowling Brilliance

Shreyas Iyer also praised Vijaykumar Vyshak and Arshdeep Singh for their efforts towards the end.

Image credits: ANI

GT’s Struggles

Shubman Gill lamented that his bowlers leaked too many runs towards the end of the first half.

Image credits: ANI

Close But Not Enough

Despite scoring 232/5, Gujarat Titans fell 11 runs short in the high-scoring thriller.

Image credits: ANI

No Messi, no problem! Argentina qualify for 2026 WC - Who said what

IPL thrillers: 5 teams that have won by 1 wicket in IPL history

Alvarez to Osimhen: Top 10 striker targets of Premier League clubs

Dhoni's 0.12-second SKY stumping: Is this CSK legend's fastest ever?