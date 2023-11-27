Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Alia Bhatt becomes latest victim of deepfake days after Kajol's and Rashmika Mandanna's viral videos

    Actress Alia Bhatt falls latest victim of deepfake surge. Concerns rise over fake circulated videos exploiting digital vulnerability in celebrity world.

    Alia Bhatt becomes latest victim of deepfake days after Kajol's and Rashmika Mandanna's viral videos SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

    In recent times, there has been a rise in incidents involving the misuse of deepfake technology, and unfortunately, popular actress Alia Bhatt has now become a victim, joining the list of celebrities such as Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Sara Tendulkar, and industrialist Ratan Tata.

    A new deepfake video circulating on the internet has grabbed attention, featuring a girl who looks remarkably similar to Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. The video has caused concern on various social media platforms. In the footage, the girl is seen wearing a blue floral outfit and making inappropriate gestures towards the camera. However, upon closer examination, it becomes clear that the person in the video is not the famous 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star. Instead, Alia Bhatt's face has been digitally added to someone else's body.

    This latest video, with an Alia Bhatt lookalike, comes after several other Indian celebrities faced similar situations, highlighting the widespread misuse of technology and the potential harm it can cause in an age of digital vulnerability.

    Rashmika Madanna Deepfake 

    Earlier, actress Rashmika Mandanna expressed her concerns when a deepfake video of her circulated on the internet and went viral. The actress, known for her role in 'Animal,' shared her worries about the video on a platform known as 'X.'

     

     

    Following Rashmika's ordeal, another manipulated video emerged, this time featuring Bollywood actor Kajol. The video showed a woman with Kajol's face seamlessly integrated onto her body, changing clothes in front of the camera. However, fact-checking platforms revealed that the video originated from an English social media influencer who initially posted the clip on TikTok as part of the 'Get Ready With Me' trend.

    ALSO READ: Fact-Check: Trending video featuring Kajol changing clothes exposed as deepfake; read details

    Alia Bhatt becomes latest victim of deepfake days after Kajol's and Rashmika Mandanna's viral videos SHG

    In the case of Katrina Kaif, a digitally altered image from her upcoming film 'Tiger 3' surfaced online. The original picture showed the Bollywood star in a fight scene with a stuntwoman, draped in a towel. On the other hand, the manipulated version depicted her wearing a low-cut white top and matching bottom instead of the towel.

    MEITY takes action

    In the midst of ongoing developments, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is set to establish a dedicated platform. This platform will serve as a means for individuals to promptly inform the ministry about any potential violations of the Information Technology (IT) rules by social media platforms.

    Chandrasekhar said, "Meity will put in place a platform through which the aggrieved people can very easily notify the ministry about the violations. Also, a mechanism will be designed to by the ministry that will assist them in filing FIRs"

    ALSO READ: Sunny Deol faces backlash for laughing at late Raj Kumar Kohli's funeral - WATCH

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17 What is Ankylosing spondylitis Khanzaadi doctor reveals shocking details RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: What is Ankylosing spondylitis? Khanzaadi’s doctor reveals shocking details

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Actor Uday Surya expected to enter as Wild Card contestant vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Actor Uday Surya expected to enter as Wild Card contestant

    Rani Mukherji reveals Yash Chopra once locked her parents in his room; he said; "I am not letting them out..." SHG

    Rani Mukherji reveals Yash Chopra once locked her parents in his room; he said; "I am not letting them out..."

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's fans UPSET after Vicky Jain's mother misbehaves with her mom; watch here RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's fans UPSET after Vicky Jain's mother misbehaves with her mom; watch here

    Animal Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna defend film's lengthy run time; Read more ATG

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna defend film's lengthy run time; Read more

    Recent Stories

    G Parameshwar visits Tumkur hospital: Emphasizes need to address unpaid debts post family tragedy vkp

    G Parameshwar visits Tumkur hospital: Emphasizes need to address unpaid debts post family tragedy

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to bring THIS feature back for web users gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to bring THIS feature back for web users

    India's Quest for Advanced Technology in the Era of Export Controls

    India’s Quest for Advanced Technology in the Era of Export Controls

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah dismisses allegations, affirms continuation of Congress guarantees in the state

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah dismisses allegations, affirms continuation of Congress guarantees in the state

    Weather alert: IMD predicts rainfall for next 5 days across Karnataka vkp

    Weather alert: IMD predicts rainfall for next 5 days across Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon