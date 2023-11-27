Alia Bhatt becomes latest victim of deepfake days after Kajol's and Rashmika Mandanna's viral videos

In recent times, there has been a rise in incidents involving the misuse of deepfake technology, and unfortunately, popular actress Alia Bhatt has now become a victim, joining the list of celebrities such as Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Sara Tendulkar, and industrialist Ratan Tata.

A new deepfake video circulating on the internet has grabbed attention, featuring a girl who looks remarkably similar to Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. The video has caused concern on various social media platforms. In the footage, the girl is seen wearing a blue floral outfit and making inappropriate gestures towards the camera. However, upon closer examination, it becomes clear that the person in the video is not the famous 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star. Instead, Alia Bhatt's face has been digitally added to someone else's body.

This latest video, with an Alia Bhatt lookalike, comes after several other Indian celebrities faced similar situations, highlighting the widespread misuse of technology and the potential harm it can cause in an age of digital vulnerability.

Rashmika Madanna Deepfake

Earlier, actress Rashmika Mandanna expressed her concerns when a deepfake video of her circulated on the internet and went viral. The actress, known for her role in 'Animal,' shared her worries about the video on a platform known as 'X.'

Following Rashmika's ordeal, another manipulated video emerged, this time featuring Bollywood actor Kajol. The video showed a woman with Kajol's face seamlessly integrated onto her body, changing clothes in front of the camera. However, fact-checking platforms revealed that the video originated from an English social media influencer who initially posted the clip on TikTok as part of the 'Get Ready With Me' trend.

In the case of Katrina Kaif, a digitally altered image from her upcoming film 'Tiger 3' surfaced online. The original picture showed the Bollywood star in a fight scene with a stuntwoman, draped in a towel. On the other hand, the manipulated version depicted her wearing a low-cut white top and matching bottom instead of the towel.

MEITY takes action

In the midst of ongoing developments, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is set to establish a dedicated platform. This platform will serve as a means for individuals to promptly inform the ministry about any potential violations of the Information Technology (IT) rules by social media platforms.

Chandrasekhar said, "Meity will put in place a platform through which the aggrieved people can very easily notify the ministry about the violations. Also, a mechanism will be designed to by the ministry that will assist them in filing FIRs"

