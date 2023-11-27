Sunny Deol faces backlash for laughing at late Raj Kumar Kohli's funeral - WATCH

Sunny Deol faced criticism recently after a video surfaced on Instagram, showing him sharing a laugh with Vindu Dara Singh and others at the funeral of director Raj Kumar Kohli. Kohli, who was the father of actor Armaan Kohli, passed away on Saturday, leading to a funeral that same evening and a prayer meet on Sunday, attended by various Bollywood personalities including Sunny Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, and Jackie Shroff.

In the video Sunny Deol and Vindu Dara Singh are seen leaving the prayer meet, seemingly engaged in light-hearted banter. The presence of Armaan Kohli in the video drew criticism on social media, with users describing the behavior of Deol and Singh as "shameless" and expressing disappointment at their seemingly inappropriate laughter in the solemn setting.

Comments on social media highlighted the perceived lack of respect, with users condemning the duo for laughing at a funeral and questioning the appropriateness of their behavior, particularly given the presence of the deceased person's son. The general sentiment expressed was one of disappointment and disapproval.

ALSO READ: 'Sasurji se pass ho gya hu' quips Ranbir Kapoor on Indian Idol 14 while promoting Animal

Raj Kumar Kohli's death occurred on Saturday morning when he was found collapsed on the floor after taking a shower. Armaan Kohli discovered his father and rushed him to the hospital, where Raj Kumar Kohli was later declared dead. The late director was renowned for his contributions to Bollywood, having directed films such as Dulla Bhatti (1966) and Lootera (1970). Some of his other notable works include Nagin, Jaani Dushman, Badle Ki Aag, Naukar Biwi Ka, and Raaj Tilak.

ALSO READ: Filmfare OTT awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Verma bring home trophies; Here's the complete list of winners