Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sunny Deol faces backlash for laughing at late Raj Kumar Kohli's funeral - WATCH

    Sunny Deol faced backlash for laughing at director Raj Kumar Kohli's funeral. A video showed him joking with Vindu Dara Singh, drawing criticism on social media for perceived disrespect

    Sunny Deol faces backlash for laughing at late Raj Kumar Kohli's funeral - WATCH ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 9:27 AM IST

    Sunny Deol faced criticism recently after a video surfaced on Instagram, showing him sharing a laugh with Vindu Dara Singh and others at the funeral of director Raj Kumar Kohli. Kohli, who was the father of actor Armaan Kohli, passed away on Saturday, leading to a funeral that same evening and a prayer meet on Sunday, attended by various Bollywood personalities including Sunny Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, and Jackie Shroff.

    In the video Sunny Deol and Vindu Dara Singh are seen leaving the prayer meet, seemingly engaged in light-hearted banter. The presence of Armaan Kohli in the video drew criticism on social media, with users describing the behavior of Deol and Singh as "shameless" and expressing disappointment at their seemingly inappropriate laughter in the solemn setting.

    Comments on social media highlighted the perceived lack of respect, with users condemning the duo for laughing at a funeral and questioning the appropriateness of their behavior, particularly given the presence of the deceased person's son. The general sentiment expressed was one of disappointment and disapproval.

    ALSO READ: 'Sasurji se pass ho gya hu' quips Ranbir Kapoor on Indian Idol 14 while promoting Animal

    Raj Kumar Kohli's death occurred on Saturday morning when he was found collapsed on the floor after taking a shower. Armaan Kohli discovered his father and rushed him to the hospital, where Raj Kumar Kohli was later declared dead. The late director was renowned for his contributions to Bollywood, having directed films such as Dulla Bhatti (1966) and Lootera (1970). Some of his other notable works include Nagin, Jaani Dushman, Badle Ki Aag, Naukar Biwi Ka, and Raaj Tilak.

    ALSO READ: Filmfare OTT awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Verma bring home trophies; Here's the complete list of winners

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Buffaloes featured in 'Kantara' film win top spot at Namma Kambala, spark joyous finale vkp

    Karnataka: Buffaloes featured in 'Kantara' film win top spot at Namma Kambala, spark joyous finale

    Ekta Kapoor is all smiles as she returns post her big Emmy win - WATCH ATG

    Ekta Kapoor is all smiles as she returns post her big Emmy win - WATCH

    Filmfare OTT awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Verma bring home trophies; Here's the complete list of winners ATG

    Filmfare OTT awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Verma bring home trophies; Here's the complete list of winners

    Happy Birthday Bappi Lahiri: 7 iconic songs of the music maestro ATG

    Happy Birthday Bappi Lahiri: 7 iconic songs of the music maestro

    Orry Janhvi Kapoor dances to 'Pinga Pinga' from Bajirao Mastani [Video] ATG

    Orry, Janhvi Kapoor dances to 'Pinga Pinga' from Bajirao Mastani [Video]

    Recent Stories

    Max Verstappen seals record-breaking F1 season with Abu Dhabi grand prix victory osf

    Max Verstappen seals record-breaking F1 season with Abu Dhabi grand prix victory

    Citizenship Amendment Act draft by March 2024: MoS MHA

    Citizenship Amendment Act draft by March 2024: MoS MHA

    Toxic haze returns to Delhi as air quality enters 'severe' zone, AQI peaks AJR

    Toxic haze returns to Delhi as air quality enters 'severe' zone, AQI peaks

    Karnataka: Buffaloes featured in 'Kantara' film win top spot at Namma Kambala, spark joyous finale vkp

    Karnataka: Buffaloes featured in 'Kantara' film win top spot at Namma Kambala, spark joyous finale

    Ekta Kapoor is all smiles as she returns post her big Emmy win - WATCH ATG

    Ekta Kapoor is all smiles as she returns post her big Emmy win - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon