Alexander Skarsgard clarifies his sexuality is not 'relevant' after his 'men, women' remark at the Zurich Film Festival sparked speculation. He stated it wasn't an intended statement and he was trying to shift focus to his new film, 'Pillion'.

Actor Alexander Skarsgard has addressed questions about his sexuality following remarks made while discussing his new film 'Pillion', in which he plays a biker who enters a BDSM relationship with a young man played by Harry Melling, according to E! News. Speaking at the Zurich Film Festival in October, the True Blood star reflected on the film's plot and his own experiences. "I found that in this case," he said, per Variety, "it's not really relevant what my background is. What I've done in the past, who I've been with--men, women... to me, what was important was that this felt like an opportunity to tell a story about a subculture I hadn't seen portrayed this way--with so much authenticity."

Actor Clarifies 'Unintended' Statement

The 49-year-old's choice of words prompted speculation about his sexuality, which he clarified in a January 20 interview with Variety. "That it resonated with my past?" he said. "It was definitely not an intended statement. I don't know what I was talking about," according to E! News. "Maybe it has to do with--there's a lot of focus sometimes on me as an actor," Skarsgard added. "Maybe it was trying to shift the focus more to the story and these characters. And the importance of telling the story like this."

How Fatherhood Changed His Outlook

The Emmy winner also discussed how parenthood with Swedish actress Tuva Novotny has changed his approach to work. "I lived on the road," he said. "I love that aspect of the industry--you're a traveling circus. But now, I need to balance that with family life and making sure I can be present for my kid. I can't be as selfish and narcissistic as I was before," according to E! News. (ANI)