Akshay Kumar is reuniting with Vidya Balan for their fourth film, directed by Anees Bazmi. The actor shared a video of them heading to Kerala for the shoot. Their previous collaborations include 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Heyy Babyy', and 'Mission Mangal'.

Actor Akshay Kumar is reuniting with longtime co-star Vidya Balan, with the duo set to feature in Anees Bazmi's next project.

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Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a video of himself, boarding a flight with Vidya Balan, suggesting that they have kicked off to Keralam for their next film together. "Next stop: God's own country, the magical Keralam. Anees Bazmi's next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @balanvidya and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues," he wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DXd_gYxDxLs/

The post quickly caught the fans' attention, with many expressing heavy anticipation in the comment section.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's previous collaborations

Notably, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have worked together in notable films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Heyy Babyy', and 'Mission Mangal'. Further details about their next film are yet to be unveiled.

Akshay Kumar's new film 'Bhooth Bangla'

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' recently opened in theatres.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Bhooth Bangla paid previews begin in theatres on April 16, 2026, 9 PM onwards.

'Real horror comedy', not like Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Akshay Kumar

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Akshay called the film a "real horror comedy" and clarified that it is completely different from his earlier hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

"Nahi ye bilkul alag hai (No, this is completely different). 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'..usme psychological thriller, horror..horror bhi nahi tha psychological comedy thi (That was more of a psychological comedy This is a fantasy. Iske andar vakai mein koi bhoot hai ya nahi dekhna hai (In this, whether there is a ghost or not, you have to see.) Yeh actually kahunga to asli mein horror comedy hai (So if I say, this is a real horror comedy)," he shared. (ANI)