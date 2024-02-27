Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff in Lucknow: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' stars perform live stunts; later police arrive

    The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan event in Lucknow took an unexpected turn. UP Police were spotted using lathi charges as the crowd went out of control. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who will appear in the forthcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', are in Lucknow for promotional activities. 

    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's Lucknow promotional event took an unexpected turn when the Uttar Pradesh police had to resort to a lathi charge to control the crowd. On Monday, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were in Lucknow to promote their next flick. Unsurprisingly, fans flocked to the venue to catch a peek of their beloved celebrity. 

    However, the crowd quickly turned hostile in a video uploaded by The Tribune on YouTube. Fans, who were initially excited to see their favorite stars, became agitated when they could not get closer. They were spotted hurling chappals into the crowd, and a stampede nearly broke out. 

    The footage shows UP officers attempting to contain the mob before resorting to a lathi attack on the boisterous crowd. They prevented the throng from misbehaving and got the situation under control. Akshay and Tiger were keeping a safe distance from the rabble. 

    Watch the following videos:

    The team made a dazzling debut in front of a crowd of admirers, performing a live stunt that involved Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff showcasing their martial arts skills while the film's title music played in the background.

    According to a Hindustan Times' report, several persons were hurt. However, police have disputed the allegations. A public relations professional who attended the event stated that the crowd became out of control once the stars began throwing items at them. 

    “Fans made a scramble to catch the items that were thrown towards them, which broke the barricades that were supposed to hold them back,” said Anand Krishna, representative of the PR company which organised the event. “The actors left the show midway much before the scheduled time,” a person involved in the organising committee said.

    The adversary in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is Prithviraj Sukumaran, who appears with Kumar and Shroff. In addition to the stars, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F will play important parts in the film.

    The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment, in collaboration with AAZ Films. Ali Abbas Zafar directed and wrote the film, which was produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be released in theatres on Eid 2024.

