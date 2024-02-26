Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pankaj Udhas Net Worth: Know about ghazal singer's first salary, house and more

    Pankaj Udhas died today (Feb 26) in Mumbai. The musician was battling cancer, which he was diagnosed with just four months ago. At 72, he had said his goodbyes to the world.

    Pankaj Udhas Passes Away: Pankaj Udhas, born in a Gujarati household on May 17, 1951, died, according to his daughter Naya. The singer lost his fight with cancer and died today in Mumbai while receiving treatment. He had been suffering from sickness for four months. 

    Anoop Jalota reported that Pankaj had pancreatic cancer. The personality who created the enchantment of her voice in the field of ghazal singing has left this earth today. However, upon departing, he left property worth crores to his family.

    Also Read: Pankaj Udhas love story: When the late singer experienced love at first sight with wife Farida

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nayaab Udhas (@nayaabudhas)

    Pankaj Udhas has left behind property worth crores. He is survived by his wife Farida Udhas and two daughters, Nayab Udhas and Riva Udhas

    In terms of money (Pankaj Udhas Networth), Pankaj Udhas, who wowed audiences with his singing, is said to have left behind property worth more over Rs 25 crore. He had a luxury life, and in addition to singing in films and events, he made money on YouTube. 

    Pankaj Udhas' cars
    Pankaj Udhas has a magnificent mansion on Mumbai's Peddar Road. His residence is named Hillside. While the late artist left behind property worth millions of rupees for his family, his automobile collection was equally impressive. If rumours are accepted, he owned costly and elegant automobiles such as Audi and Mercedes, indicating his lavish lifestyle. 

    Also Read: Pankaj Udhas no more: 7 things to know about legendary ghazal singer

    Pankaj Udhas' house 
    Pankaj Udhas' residence is on Hillside Peddar Road, which is home to several well-known cricketers and business celebrities. The cost of this three-story opulent residence is likewise estimated to be in crores. Antilia, the home of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, is just 300 metres away from the late singer's home. 

    Pankaj Udhas' earning
    His initial earning was only Rs 51. Pankaj Udhas began his singing career alongside his brother at a time of conflict between China and India. Pankaj Udhas won everyone his fan by performing the song 'Ae Watan Ke Logon' in a programme when patriotism was in the air.

    Pankaj Udhas love story: When the late singer experienced love at first sight with wife Farida

    'Beacon of Indian music': PM Modi mourns loss of Pankaj Udhas, says his Ghazals spoke directly to soul

    RIP Pankaj Udhas: 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' to 'Ahista', top 10 songs of the legendary Ghazal singer (WATCH)

    Pankaj Udhas no more: 7 things to know about legendary ghazal singer

    RIP Pankaj Udhas: India mourns demise of 'voice of Ghazals', politicians, celebs & more pay tributes

    Pankaj Udhas love story: When the late singer experienced love at first sight with wife Farida

    'Beacon of Indian music': PM Modi mourns loss of Pankaj Udhas, says his Ghazals spoke directly to soul

    Instagram influencer Anamika Bishnoi fatally shot by husband in Phalodi; disturbing CCTV video goes viral

    Samsung unveils Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024, THIS is what you can expect from new gadget

    'If not you, then who?': Shubman Gill reveals Rahul Dravid's words post Test-series win over England

