Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sridevi birth anniversary: Daughters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor remember mom; share adorable throwback photo

    Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, shared some throwback pictures on their mom, late actor Sridevi’s birth anniversary on Saturday. On the professional front, while Janhvi will be seen next in ‘Bawal’ opposite actor Varun Dhawan, Khushi will mark her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ alongside Suhana Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

    Sridevi birth anniversary: Daughters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor remember mom; share adorable throwback photo
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 13, 2022, 2:11 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor shared an emotional post on her actor-mother Sridevi’s birth anniversary on Saturday, August 13. The Hindi film industry lost one of its finest actors of all time, on February 24, 2018.

    Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback post with her mother, late actor Sridevi. In the picture, Sridevi, dressed in a red Kanjivaram saree, is seen clutching onto baby Janhvi Kapoor.

    “Happy birthday Mumma ❤️ i miss you more and more everyday. I love u forever ♾,” writes Janhvi Kapoor in the post. Since the time it was shared on her social media, the picture has garnered over 3.36 lakh likes and some thousands of comments.

    ALSO READ: Sridevi birth anniversary: Some interesting things fans must know about her

    Take a look at her post here:

    Several celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor’s chacha (paternal uncle_ Sanjay Kapoor, chachi (paternal aunt) Maheep Kapoor, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actor Sunny Kaushal, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, film critique Rajeev Masand, Ayushmann Khurana’s wife Tahira Kashyap and actor Radhika Madan, among many others, dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

    ALSO READ: Sexy pictures: Disha Patani’s latest photo dump is everything steamy and hot

    Apart from the celebrities, several fans also took to the comments section. One of Janhvi’s fans wrote, “May her soul rest in peace every moment”, while another wrote, “She is always with you, and I am sure she is proud of you.”

    Along with Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, also shared an old picture with her mother. Khushi posted a black and white photo with Sridevi where the latter is dropping an affectionate kiss on Khushi’s cheek. Check out the post here:

    Sridevi birth anniversary: Daughters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor remember mom; share adorable throwback photo
    Talking about Sridevi's career, she started in the South Industry as a child artist. After this, she made her Bollywood debut with 'Solva Sawan', in which she was seen opposite Jitendra. She worked in many superhit films such as 'Nagina', 'Chandni', 'Ladla', 'Mr India', 'Khuda Gawah', 'Mom' and 'English Vinglish'.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2022, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raju Srivastava health update Condition remains stable family asks to ignore rumours drb

    Raju Srivastava health update: Condition remains stable; family asks to ignore rumours

    Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha gets promoted by The Academy Forrest Gump on social media drb

    Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha gets promoted by ‘The Academy’, ‘Forrest Gump’ on social media

    5 sexy videos of Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla that her fans must not miss drb

    5 sexy videos of Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla that her fans must not miss

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor's health improves, PM Modi dials his wife and offers help RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor's health improves, PM Modi dials his wife and offers help

    Koffee With Karan 7 Did you know Sonam Kapoor borrows 90 per cent of her clothes drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Did you know Sonam Kapoor borrows 90% of her clothes?

    Recent Stories

    Planning to buy iPhone 14 Upcoming series might witness price hike suggest reports gcw

    Planning to buy iPhone 14? Upcoming series might witness price hike, suggest reports

    Celphish Finance Is The Coin To Purchase Over Stellar And Uniswap-snt

    Celphish Finance Is The Coin To Purchase Over Stellar And Uniswap

    Cryptocurrencies To Consider During The Crypto Collapse 2022: VertoChain, Ethereum, And Binance Coin-snt

    Cryptocurrencies To Consider During The Crypto Collapse 2022: VertoChain, Ethereum, And Binance Coin 

    KT Jaleel pities those who don't understand "Azad Kashmir" in double inverted commas snt

    KT Jaleel pities those who don't understand "Azad Kashmir" in double inverted commas

    Har Ghar Tiranga RSS joins I Day campaign replaces saffron flag with tricolour on social media gcw

    Har Ghar Tiranga: RSS joins I-Day campaign; replaces saffron flag with tricolour on social media

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon