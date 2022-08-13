Sridevi birth anniversary: Daughters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor remember mom; share adorable throwback photo

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, shared some throwback pictures on their mom, late actor Sridevi’s birth anniversary on Saturday. On the professional front, while Janhvi will be seen next in ‘Bawal’ opposite actor Varun Dhawan, Khushi will mark her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ alongside Suhana Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor shared an emotional post on her actor-mother Sridevi’s birth anniversary on Saturday, August 13. The Hindi film industry lost one of its finest actors of all time, on February 24, 2018.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback post with her mother, late actor Sridevi. In the picture, Sridevi, dressed in a red Kanjivaram saree, is seen clutching onto baby Janhvi Kapoor.

“Happy birthday Mumma ❤️ i miss you more and more everyday. I love u forever ♾,” writes Janhvi Kapoor in the post. Since the time it was shared on her social media, the picture has garnered over 3.36 lakh likes and some thousands of comments.

Take a look at her post here:

Several celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor’s chacha (paternal uncle_ Sanjay Kapoor, chachi (paternal aunt) Maheep Kapoor, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actor Sunny Kaushal, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, film critique Rajeev Masand, Ayushmann Khurana’s wife Tahira Kashyap and actor Radhika Madan, among many others, dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Apart from the celebrities, several fans also took to the comments section. One of Janhvi’s fans wrote, “May her soul rest in peace every moment”, while another wrote, “She is always with you, and I am sure she is proud of you.”

Along with Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, also shared an old picture with her mother. Khushi posted a black and white photo with Sridevi where the latter is dropping an affectionate kiss on Khushi’s cheek. Check out the post here:



Talking about Sridevi's career, she started in the South Industry as a child artist. After this, she made her Bollywood debut with 'Solva Sawan', in which she was seen opposite Jitendra. She worked in many superhit films such as 'Nagina', 'Chandni', 'Ladla', 'Mr India', 'Khuda Gawah', 'Mom' and 'English Vinglish'.