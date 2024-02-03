Akshay Kumar falls prey to Deepfake video; asks team to take appropriate legal action

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar expressed deep concern and disappointment after a deepfake video featuring him promoting a gaming application surfaced on the internet last year. Sources close to the 56-year-old actor revealed that he was "deeply upset" upon discovering the manipulated content and promptly instructed his team to pursue all available legal options to address the issue.

"He is deeply upset at having his identity misused and has instructed his team to deal with this matter using all legal remedies available," stated sources familiar with the situation. They emphasized that Akshay Kumar has never engaged in any promotional activities of this nature and that his identity was being exploited for false advertising purposes.

In the misleading video, which was circulated on X (formerly Twitter), the acclaimed actor could be seen endorsing a gaming application while encouraging viewers to download it. The fabricated content had Kumar saying, "Do you like to play too? I advise you to download this application and try the aviator game. This is the popular slot all over the world that everyone plays here. We are not playing against the casino but against other players."

This incident adds to the growing list of Bollywood celebrities who have fallen victim to deepfake technology, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Kajol. As the prevalence of deepfakes continues to pose threats to individuals' reputations, it underscores the need for increased vigilance and legal actions to safeguard against identity misuse in the digital realm. Akshay Kumar's proactive stance against this violation of his identity sets an example for others in the industry facing similar challenges.

