Akshay Kumar bonding with Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff over volleyball is unmissable - WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff were recently spotted at Akshay Kumar's residence as they enjoyed a volleyball game with the superstar. This video of the three most iconic Bollywood superstars bonding over volleyball has gone VIRAL on Instagram.

Akshay Kumar is totally busy in his acting career with a handful of promising projects in his kitty. The Bollywood superstar is sharing the screen with the young action hero Tiger Shroff for the upcoming project Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Recently, the new star duo of Bollywood were spotted together at Akshay Kumar's Juhu residence, as they indulged in some fun games. Noted Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was spotted and papped with the duo at the superstar's residence, to the surprise of both paparazzi and netizens. In the video, which is now going viral on social media, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shoff, and Varun Dhawan are bonding over volleyball. The trio, were seen totally unbothered with the paparazzi present at the gate of Khiladi Kumar's residence, is seen enjoying their game to the fullest. The Bollywood stars got joined by some of their friends as well.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, Tejasswi Prakash: Celebs spotted across the city

Akshay Kumar, as always, looked handsome in a violet sweatshirt. The OMG 2 actor completed his look with black sports shorts, game accessories, and shoes. Tiger Shroff was flaunting his abs in a shirtless look and went for just a pair of black trousers. The Ganapath is sporting his messy hairdo, as well. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, was seen in a grey t-shirt, which he paired with orange Bermuda shorts.

The senior superstar, as always, is on a signing spree and will be next seen in the upcoming satirical comedy-drama OMG 2. He has a massive line-up of projects like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the untitled Soorarai Pottru remake, The Great Indian Rescue, and Hera Pheri 3. Tiger Shroff, who is also sharing screen space with the Khiladi for Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, is busy with some bright projects, including Ganapath, the new instalment of Rohit Shetty's COP universe, and Baaghi 4.

ALSO READ: 'Dune' to 'Frankenstein': 7 best Science Fiction books of all-time