    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD dance steps will make fans go crazy-WATCH

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's sensual and 'power-packed' performance on 'Patar Chhitar Chhotaki Jahajiya' will leave you wanting more.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 27, 2023, 5:47 PM IST

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh, two prominent Bhojpuri film industry actors, have lit the screen with their sizzling passion in the song 'Patar Chhitar Chhotaki Jahajiya.' Their sensual chemistry and enthralling emotions had the audience craving more.

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh have brought their A-game in this enthralling song, exhibiting their great talent and oozing charisma. The duo's innate connection is evident, and their on-screen relationship is captivating.

    They raised the temperature and made the audience weak at the knees.

    The song 'Patar Chhitar Chhotaki Jahajiya' nicely expresses the spirit of desire and passion. 

    The searing relationship between Pawan Singh-Akshara Singh is depicted skillfully, bringing a dimension of intimacy and sensuality to the song. Their chemistry is electric, and it shines through in every shot of the song video. Their excellent dance routines and elegant emotions enhance the song's overall charm.

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's performances bring their roles to life. On YouTube, the video has received 23,575,019 views. Online people praised the dancing performance, and the comment area was flooded with love and appreciation.
     

    Last Updated May 27, 2023, 5:47 PM IST
