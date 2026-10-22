The trailer has already set social media abuzz, with netizens expressing their eagerness to see Keerthy take on this challenging role.

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has caught the internet’s attention with her fierce new avatar in the trailer of Akka. Known for her versatility and ability to bring depth to her characters, Keerthy appears to be stepping into a powerful new space with this intense portrayal. Her commanding screen presence, striking expressions and massy energy have sparked excitement among audiences, with many praising this refreshing side of the actress. The trailer has already set social media abuzz, with netizens expressing their eagerness to see Keerthy take on this challenging role.

Akka Trailer Creates Buzz

Reacting to her transformation, one user wrote, “Just saw the #Akka trailer and OMGGG, #KeerthySuresh in this fierce avatar is CRAZYYY! National Award Winner for a reason."

Another commented, “THIS IS A WHOLE NEW SIDE OF #KeerthySuresh! The fierce look, the massy aura, the screen presence.” Echoing similar excitement, a third netizen shared, “#KeerthySuresh really said let me show you what I'm capable of! This avatar is INSANEEE. National Award for a reason!” Another user highlighted her versatility, writing, “The versatility of #KeerthySuresh needs to be studied! This fierce avatar is a whole new vibe. #AkkaTrailer”

A fifth netizen added, “The way #KeerthySuresh commands the screen in the #Akka trailer! ABSOLUTE POWERHOUSE.” These reactions highlight the growing curiosity around Keerthy’s powerful screen presence and striking transformation in Akka.

The excitement surrounding the trailer has also extended to the anticipated face-off between Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte. One netizen remarked, “It is going to be a crazy face-off between #KeerthySuresh and #RadhikaApte in #AkkaTrailer.” Another user shared, “#KeerthySuresh vs #RadhikaApte in #Akka is going to be massive."

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Netizen's Are Impressed and How!

With audiences eagerly anticipating the dynamic between the two actresses, Akka has generated considerable intrigue. Keerthy’s fierce new avatar, coupled with the anticipation surrounding the on-screen clash, has made the trailer a talking point, with fans keen to discover what the film has in store.