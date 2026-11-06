Political leader Shehzad Poonawalla has won Rise and Fall Season 2, taking home the trophy and Rs 35 lakh. Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was the first runner-up, and the show was hosted by Virender Sehwag.

Shehzad Poonawalla Crowned Winner of Rise and Fall Season 2

Political leader Shehzad Poonawalla has emerged as the winner of the second season of Rise and Fall. He took home the coveted trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 35 lakh. Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was named the first runner-up, while Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati secured the third position.

Expressing happiness, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Winning Rise and Fall Season 2 is a feeling I can't put into words. This journey wasn't easy — from the highs of the Tower to the uncertainty of the Basement, I had to constantly adapt and push through, even when things weren't going my way. There were moments of doubt, but deep down, I always believed I could make it. Standing here with the trophy, that belief has become reality. This victory is proof of what determination and resilience can do."

He added, "I'm proud of every decision I made and the person I remained through the highs and lows. The bonds I formed, the laughs, the competition those memories go far beyond this show. I'm going home with a trophy, unforgettable memories, and the satisfaction of knowing I gave it absolutely everything. I would also like to thank the makers of the show, MX Player by Prime Video and Banijay Asia for pulling off this show so beautifully and giving me an opportunity on this platform. This is a moment I'll cherish forever."

The Grand Finale Spectacle

The grand finale was a fitting spectacle, opening with electrifying performances by the Top 6 finalists, followed by a nostalgic reunion with the ex-contestants. But there was little room for nostalgia as the Fortune Floor Pyramid challenge sent Niharika Tiwari packing, narrowing the race to the Top 5. With Harsh Gujral bringing his signature wit to the celebrations and special appearances by the finalists’ family members adding an emotional touch, the night had plenty in store.

The Tower lights soon turned red for Karan Patel and Swara Bhasker, leaving Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati and Shehzad Poonawalla in the final showdown. Just when the finish line seemed within reach, one last twist put the crown up for a vote and when the Top 3 ended in a deadlock, the remaining contestants stepped in to deliver the final verdict. Gautam finished as the second runner-up, Priyanka as the first runner-up, while Shehzad Poonawalla emerged as the ultimate Ruler and winner of MX Original Rise and Fall Season 2.

Behind the Scenes of the Hit Reality Show

Deepak Dhar, Founder and Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India said, “The finale of Rise and Fall Season 2 is a moment of real gratitude for all of us at Banijay Asia. It has been heartening to see the love this show has received from fans. We were fortunate to be able to bring together a diverse line-up of contestants, and their different personalities, strategies and instincts are what kept audiences talking through every episode. I would like to thank our viewers for showing up every day and making the show their own and the team at MX Player by Prime Video for being such committed partners in this journey. Banijay Asia has been behind some of the most loved unscripted shows in the country, and it is encouraging to see unscripted content having such a moment right now. We look forward to bringing more such entertaining shows that spark conversation.”

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag hosted the second season of the reality show.(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)