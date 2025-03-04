Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Failure: Ajith Kumar's film LOSS details revealed

Ajithkumar's 'Vidaamuyarchi,' released in February, has been a major box office failure worldwide.

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Loss Amount : Let's see in this compilation about how much loss the movie 'Vidaamuyarchi,' directed by Magizh Thirumeni and starring Ajith Kumar, which was a box office failure, has incurred.

Actor Ajith Kumar's 62nd film is 'Vidaamuyarchi.' Lyca Productions produced this film. Trisha starred opposite Ajith in the film. The movie, which also features a huge cast including Arjun, Aarav, and Regina Cassandra, was released on February 6th. Released amidst huge expectations, the film failed to impress fans and came to OTT within just three weeks of its release.