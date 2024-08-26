Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajayante Randam Moshanam trailer OUT: Tovino Thomas stars in mystical world of folk tales and action

    The trailer for "Ajayante Randam Moshanam" (ARM), a 3D period drama starring Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty, has been released in multiple languages. The film, directed by Jithin Laal, follows a warrior and burglar across three timelines, exploring generational honor and promises.

    Ajayante Randam Moshanam trailer OUT: Tovino Thomas stars in mystical world of folk tales and action dmn
    The trailer for the highly anticipated 3D period drama "Ajayante Randam Moshanam" (ARM) was unveiled on August 25 in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Directed by debutant Jithin Laal, the film stars Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty in lead roles.

    Also Read: 'Punish the wrongdoers...' Tovino Thomas urges action against sexual abuse in Malayalam film industry

    The movie follows the story of a warrior and burglar, played by Tovino Thomas, who goes by different names across three timelines. The film explores the theme of generational honor and promises. The cast also includes Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Krithi Shetty as Tovino's love interests, along with Basil Joseph, Rohini, Jagadish, and Harish Uthaman in important roles.

    The technical team consists of cinematographer Jomon T John, composer Dhibu Ninan Thomas, editor Shameer Muhammed, and writers Sujith Nambiar and Deepu Pradeep. The film will be released in both 3D and 2D formats during the Onam festival in September 2024, with the exact release date to be announced soon.

    Watch the trailer here:


    The trailer begins with a voiceover about a meteorite that hit the village of Haripuram centuries ago and takes viewers on a journey through the mystical world of folk tales and action-packed sequences. Tovino Thomas can be seen portraying three characters across different timelines with top notch technical work giving an immersive experience.

    Recently, a motion poster of the movie announcing a release date close to the Onam festival received warm response.

    Also Read: Actor Minu Muneer accuses Mukesh, Jayasurya, other actors of sexual misconduct, to file complaint with SIT

    Latest Videos
