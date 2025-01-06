10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to celebrate global cinema from Jan 15-19; check full schedule

The 10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) will showcase diverse films, host masterclasses, panels, and workshops, and celebrate global cinema in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from January 15-19, 2025.

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) will be held from January 15 to 19, 2025, at PVR INOX, Prozone Mall, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This global celebration of cinema will feature a diverse lineup of national and international filmmakers and artists.

Organized by the Marathwada Art, Culture, and Film Foundation and presented by Nath Group, Mahatma Gandhi Mission, and the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, AIFF is endorsed by the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) and the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI). It is also supported by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, the National Film Development Corporation Ltd., the Government of Maharashtra, and the Maharashtra Film, Stage, and Cultural Development Corporation Ltd. Co-organizers include Solitaire Towers and Abhyudaya Foundation, with MGM School of Film Arts as the academic partner and MGM Radio FM 90.8 as the radio partner.

AIFF aims to present world-class films, providing a platform for filmmakers, technicians, artists, and young cinema enthusiasts to exchange ideas and explore filmmaking techniques. The festival also seeks to establish Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Marathwada as a prominent cultural and production hub, while promoting tourism in the region and showcasing contemporary Marathi cinema on the global stage.

The five-day event will feature the Indian Cinema Competition category, showcasing nine films in various Indian languages, with a national-level jury of five members evaluating the films alongside the audience. The Best Indian Film will be awarded the Golden Kailas Award, accompanied by a ₹1 lakh cash prize. Additional awards will recognize Best Screenplay and Best Actor (Male/Female) in individual categories.

The jury for the Indian Cinema Competition will be led by renowned actress Seema Biswas, with veteran cinematographer C. K. Muraleedharan, senior editor Deepa Bhatia, celebrated director Joe Baby, and acclaimed screenwriter and actor Girish Joshi as panel members.

A special jury from FIPRESCI India will evaluate debut or second films by emerging directors at the festival. This jury will be chaired by veteran writer and film critic Latika Padgaonkar, with members Shiladitya Sen and G. P. Ramachandran.

In celebration of the festival’s 10th anniversary, a special screening of Kaliya Mardan, the iconic silent film by Dadasaheb Phalke, will take place on January 15, 2025. This historic screening, which will include live music by the Kolkata-based orchestra Shatabdir Shabda, will recreate the silent film era experience. The screening will begin at 5 PM at MGM University’s Rukmini Auditorium, followed by the inauguration ceremony at 6 PM.

Maharashtra’s Minister of Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, will inaugurate the festival in the presence of honorary chairman Ashutosh Gowariker. The prestigious Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award will be conferred upon eminent filmmaker Sai Paranjpye for her exceptional contributions to Indian cinema.

Dignitaries expected to attend include NFDC General Manager D. Ramakrishnan, Swati Mhase Patil (Managing Director of the Maharashtra Film, Stage, and Cultural Development Corporation), AIFF Organizing Committee Chairman Nandkishore Kagliwal, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vilas Sapkal, Festival Director Sunil Sukthankar, Artistic Director Chandrakant Kulkarni, and Prozone Centre Director Kamal R. Soni.

Following the inauguration, the festival’s opening film, Little Jaffna, a French-Tamil feature, will be screened at 9 PM. The festival will continue through January 19 at PVR-INOX, Prozone Mall.

The closing ceremony will take place on January 19, 2025, at 5 PM at PVR-INOX, with the presence of celebrated choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, and honorary chairman Ashutosh Gowariker.

The 10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) will conclude with the screening of the critically acclaimed Persian film The Seed of Sacred Fig, which is also competing for the 2025 Academy Awards. Alongside the screenings, the five-day festival will host a series of engaging programs:

Masterclass by Tigmanshu Dhulia:

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 12 PM, acclaimed director Tigmanshu Dhulia, known for Paan Singh Tomar, Haasil, and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, will conduct a masterclass. He will engage in a conversation with renowned filmmaker Dnyanesh Zoting.

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Interview:

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 6 PM, an exclusive interview with director Ashutosh Gowariker will be held on the theme ‘20 Years of Swades’. The interview will be conducted by celebrated theatre and film director Chandrakant Kulkarni.

Panel Discussion on OTT Cinema:

On Friday, January 17, 2025, at 12 PM, a panel discussion titled The Changing Face of Cinema on OTT Platforms will feature prominent directors from across India.

Discussion on Marathi Language and Cinema:

On Friday, January 17, 2025, at 6 PM, a panel discussion will explore Marathi Language’s Classical Status and Marathi Cinema. The distinguished panelists include renowned film critic Latika Padgaonkar, actor Subodh Bhave, writer Kshitij Patwardhan, deputy managing director of the Maharashtra Film Corporation Dhananjay Sanvalkar, and director Chandrakant Kulkarni. Festival director Sunil Sukthankar will moderate the session.

Panel on Modern Film Techniques:

On Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 12 PM, a panel discussion on The Language of Modern Cinema Techniques will feature Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, cinematographer C. K. Muraleedharan, editor Deepa Bhatia, and director Joe Baby. Filmmaker Jayprad Desai will moderate this session.

Interaction with Indian Cinema Competition Directors:

On Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 6 PM, there will be an open discussion with the directors of the films competing in the Indian Cinema Competition category.

India Focus Directors’ Panel:

On Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 10 AM, a discussion with directors from the India Focus section will be held.

Masterclass by Farah Khan:

On Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 3:30 PM, renowned choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan will conduct a masterclass at PVR-Inox, Prozone Mall. She will be in conversation with filmmaker Jayprad Desai.

Directors, cast, and crew of regional films in the competition section will engage with the audience after their film screenings.

In an effort to foster short film creation in Marathwada, AIFF organized a short film competition, attracting enthusiastic participation from all eight districts of the region. The five finalist films will be screened during the festival, with the Best Short Film receiving a memento and a ₹25,000 cash prize.

To encourage student involvement, film appreciation workshops will be conducted in 25 colleges across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from January 6 to 14, 2025.

Film enthusiasts can register for the festival either online or in person:

Online: Visit www.aifilmfest.in.

Citizens of Marathwada are encouraged to support the Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival, which aims to place Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the global cinematic map.

The call for participation was made by the festival's founder and organizing committee chairman Nandkishor Kagliwal, chief mentor Ankushrao Kadam, honorary chairman Ashutosh Gowariker, Satish Kagliwal, festival director Sunil Sukthankar, artistic director Chandrakant Kulkarni, MGM University Vice Chancellor Dr. Vilas Sapkal, Dr. Aparna Kakkad, Akash Kagliwal, Dr. Ashish Gadekar, AIFF Convener Nilesh Raut, and AIFF Creative Directors Jayprad Desai, Dnyanesh Zoting, among others.

