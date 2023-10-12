Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aishwarya Rai wishes father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday; puts up his picture with Aradhya

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 9:02 AM IST

    On October 11th, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday, and his fans and fellow celebrities took to social media to shower him with birthday wishes. The day after his birthday, his daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shared a heartwarming picture of him with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, accompanied by a sweet caption. Let's delve into more details surrounding this special occasion.

    To mark his birthday, Amitabh Bachchan interacted with his devoted fans who had gathered in large numbers outside his residence, Jalsa, located in Mumbai. Aishwarya, along with Aaradhya and Navya Nanda Naveli, stood at the main gate to join in the celebrations. Aishwarya even made a video call to her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, who was away on a shoot, to share this cherished moment with him. Despite his professional commitments, Abhishek didn't want to miss out on this heartwarming occasion.

    ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan's enigmatic FIRST character look unveiled on his birthday

    Subsequently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media platforms to express his gratitude for the overwhelming birthday wishes. He penned a heartfelt message, saying, "This love and affection go beyond any effort to repay it. I am blessed and filled with unending gratitude."

    As for their professional endeavors:

    • Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy with the popular television game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati." His most recent appearance was in a special role in R. Balki's sports drama "Ghoomer," which also starred his son, Abhishek Bachchan, and Saiyami Kher. He is gearing up for the release of the dystopian action film "Ganapath" on October 20. Additionally, he is set to star in the sci-fi action film "Kalki 2898 AD" alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

    • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil historical action film "Ponniyin Selvan: II."

    • Abhishek Bachchan's latest release was "Ghoomer."

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 9:02 AM IST
