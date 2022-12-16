Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh spreads positivity amid Boycott Pathaan calls and protests at the KIFF 2022

    While a section of netizens and trolls are boycotting 'Pathaan' over the 'Besharam Rang' song controversy. Amidst social media heat that his film is facing, Shah Rukh Khan spreads positivity and won hearts with his speech at the KIFF 2022.

    Shah Rukh spreads positivity amid Boycott Pathaan calls and protests at the KIFF 2022 vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is known as the Baadshah of Bollywood. He is also the globally crowned King of romance. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most prominent and iconic global superstars who is the pride of our Bollywood film industry. He is a name that needs no further introduction. 

    Ardent and die-hard SRK fans have been waiting patiently to witness him on screens. The 'Chennai Express' fame Shah Rukh Khan is ready to make his smashing comeback with the highly anticipated actioner-thriller masala entertainer film, Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The first song from the film, Besharam Rang starring Shah Rukh and Deepika, was released a few days ago.

    ALSO READ: Pathaan Controversy: Burnt posters in Indore to boycott Bollywood trending-Shah Rukh, Deepika face heat

    Since then, Pathaan is in a soup of troubles which refuse going away. Yesterday, the film, Pathaan, faced more heat when both Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika's posters got burned at a chowk in Indore. These people were furious over the fact that Shah Rukh wore a green color shirt and related it to the fact that because he is Muslim, he wore green. They also shared that Deepika wearing a saffron-color bikini set is insulting the Hindu religion and Hinduism. 

    But in the middle of this chaos, Shah Rukh Khan alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and others, inaugurated the 28th edition of the coveted Kolkata International Film Festival. During his speech at the KIFF 2022, he revealed about asking his dear friend Rani to write his speech in Bengali. He also opened on the ongoing controversy surrounding his film, Pathaan.

    ALSO READ: Besharam Rang: SRK and Deepika's sizzling chemistry with Shilpa Rao's vocals are a dream combination

    Shah Rukh Khan shared that he was happy to be back at the cinema screens after a gap due to the coronavirus. He also seemingly addressed the controversy surrounding Pathaan movie and the Besharam Rang song featuring Deepika Padukone. A certain section of social media users and trolls have been asking to Boycott Pathaan. SRK said at KIFF, "No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive." The Bollywood superstar also shared his views on social media and added, "Social media is often driven by certain narrowness, making it divisive and destructive."

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Avatar 2 likely to shake box office on the first day, a look at its day one collection predictions - READ ON

    Avatar 2 likely to shake box office on the first day, a look at its day one collection predictions - READ ON

    Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada teaser will get attached with Avatar: The Way Of Water - READ ON vma

    Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada teaser will get attached with Avatar: The Way Of Water - READ ON

    Nora Fatehi shares indirect note after filing a defamation case against Jacqueline - READ ON vma

    Nora Fatehi shares indirect note after filing a defamation case against Jacqueline - READ ON

    football Dreams do come true Nora Fatehi emotional message to Morocco after Qatar World Cup 2022 exit will move you snt

    'Dreams do come true': Nora Fatehi's message to Morocco after heartbreaking World Cup 2022 exit will move you

    The war of words between Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri intensifies, noted filmmaker mocks Kashmir Files vma

    The war of words between Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri intensifies, noted filmmaker mocks Kashmir Files

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu Police stops Christie's auction of stolen 'Shiva Nataraja' idol

    Tamil Nadu Police stops Christie's auction of stolen 'Shiva Nataraja' idol

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu joins Rahul Gandhi as it completes 100 days - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu joins Rahul Gandhi as it completes 100 days

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Javier Zanetti, Diego Milito, Fabio Capello share their thoughts on Lionel Messi performance-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Zanetti, Milito, Capello share thoughts on Messi's performance

    Nokia C31 with Google powered camera fingerprint scanner launched in India details here gcw

    Nokia C31 with Google-powered camera, fingerprint scanner launched in India

    Shah Rukh, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and others inaugurate the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival vma

    Shah Rukh, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and others inaugurate the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon