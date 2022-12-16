Shah Rukh spreads positivity amid Boycott Pathaan calls and protests at the KIFF 2022

While a section of netizens and trolls are boycotting 'Pathaan' over the 'Besharam Rang' song controversy. Amidst social media heat that his film is facing, Shah Rukh Khan spreads positivity and won hearts with his speech at the KIFF 2022.

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the Baadshah of Bollywood. He is also the globally crowned King of romance. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most prominent and iconic global superstars who is the pride of our Bollywood film industry. He is a name that needs no further introduction.

Ardent and die-hard SRK fans have been waiting patiently to witness him on screens. The 'Chennai Express' fame Shah Rukh Khan is ready to make his smashing comeback with the highly anticipated actioner-thriller masala entertainer film, Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The first song from the film, Besharam Rang starring Shah Rukh and Deepika, was released a few days ago.

Since then, Pathaan is in a soup of troubles which refuse going away. Yesterday, the film, Pathaan, faced more heat when both Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika's posters got burned at a chowk in Indore. These people were furious over the fact that Shah Rukh wore a green color shirt and related it to the fact that because he is Muslim, he wore green. They also shared that Deepika wearing a saffron-color bikini set is insulting the Hindu religion and Hinduism.

But in the middle of this chaos, Shah Rukh Khan alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and others, inaugurated the 28th edition of the coveted Kolkata International Film Festival. During his speech at the KIFF 2022, he revealed about asking his dear friend Rani to write his speech in Bengali. He also opened on the ongoing controversy surrounding his film, Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan shared that he was happy to be back at the cinema screens after a gap due to the coronavirus. He also seemingly addressed the controversy surrounding Pathaan movie and the Besharam Rang song featuring Deepika Padukone. A certain section of social media users and trolls have been asking to Boycott Pathaan. SRK said at KIFF, "No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive." The Bollywood superstar also shared his views on social media and added, "Social media is often driven by certain narrowness, making it divisive and destructive."