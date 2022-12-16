Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia legalizes pirated copies of Avatar 2 in their country as Disney pulls back - READ ON

    Disney decided to pull back from the release of Avatar: The Way Of Water in Russian country as they didn't want to face any controversy. Going one step ahead, Russia has rebelled against this decision by releasing the film in their country anyways.

    Russia legalizes pirated copies of Avatar 2 in their country as Disney pulls back - READ ON
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

    The Russia-Ukraine war doesn't seem to be stopping anytime sooner. This war has been going on from past so many months now. It refuses to stop in any way. Because of this delicate situation in Russia, Disney decided to scrap their decision and pulled back from releasing their awaited fantasy adventure film, Avatar 2 in Russia and Russian countries because they didn't want to be involved in any controversy. 

    Now, as an answer to the same, Russia has also acted in a morally inappropriate way. Russia paying no heed to other things, has apparently went ahead, and released the film in their country. These copies are not the legalized ones. They are the pirated copies of the film. These pirated copies, have been formally legalized in Russia. It is their way to rebel against Disney.

    By legalizing the unauthorized and pirated copies of the film, Russia is allowing the Russian theatres to run Oscar-award-winner James Cameron directed, Avatar: The Way Of Water in the theatres smoothly and uninterrupted even though if they are pirated versions. 

    With the current war situation which is ongoing between Russia and Ukraine, many countries have seemingly broken their ties with Russia. One of the major companies that decided to end their companionship is Disney. The entertainment giant refused to allow the official release of Avatar: The Way of Water in Russia.

    With such pullbacks from the international market, several movie owners in Russia have no problem showcasing pirated movies on their screens. As per the reports by a Russian news outlet Izvestia, the European country will have pirated copies of Avatar 2 selling legally on their land. Several theaters are ready to shell out an amount ranging from $790 to $15,820, all depending on the quality.

    Other small-time owners are willing to showcase the camcorder recordings that will eventually be released illegally on the Internet once the movie is released. Russia, is also planning to legalize the selling of pirated copies soon with some help from the Ministry of Culture.

    Meanwhile, Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan have also watched and given their review for Avatar 2. While Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and wrote a tweet on December 14, 2022. His tweet read, "Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!!MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on!."

    Varun Dhawan, who also watched the film during its special screening in Mumbai, could not stop himself from giving stellar reviews. He wrote a tweet on December 14, 2022. His tweet caption read, "#AvatarTheWayOfWater is by far the most important film for the future of cinema. Was blown away by the visuals and the emotions. It’s amazing when the biggest filmmaker of the world chooses his film to give an important message. I wanna see it again in imax 3d @Disney."

