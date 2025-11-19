Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, joining prominent leaders and dignitaries. Her graceful presence, respectful gesture toward PM Modi, and heartfelt tribute to Sai Baba’s teachings

On Wednesday, November 19, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan travelled to Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, to take part in the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The ceremony was attended by several high-profile personalities, including Sachin Tendulkar, Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and G. Kishan Reddy, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Sri Sathya Sai Baba

During the programme, Aishwarya presented a heartfelt address in which she reflected on Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s teachings. She emphasised that humanity is the only true caste, love is the only religion that truly matters, the heart forms the purest language, and the divine is omnipresent. Her words were received warmly by the gathering.

After completing her speech, the actress approached Prime Minister Modi and touched his feet as a mark of respect. The Prime Minister responded by placing his hand on her head in blessing before greeting her with folded hands, creating a moment that quickly drew public attention.

For the occasion, Aishwarya wore a radiant yellow ethnic ensemble. Her open hair, striking earrings, and carefully done makeup gave her a regal appearance that stood out at the spiritual gathering.

Aishwarya, who married Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007, first met him in 1999 during a photoshoot for Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke. Their bond strengthened years later while filming Umrao Jaan in 2006. The couple share a daughter, Aaradhya, born on November 16, 2011. Recently, speculation regarding their relationship surfaced online, although neither addressed the rumours.

Abhishek, after receiving his first Filmfare Award for I Want To Talk, expressed that Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s constant support enabled him to pursue his ambitions and that their encouragement played a key role in his achievement.

On the professional front, Aishwarya last appeared in Mani Ratnam’s 2023 historical epic Ponniyin Selvan Part 2. She has not yet revealed her next project.